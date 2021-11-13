In the Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district, the commanding commander of an Assam Rifles unit, his family members, and three paramilitary forces men was slain in a cowardly terrorist attack.

The convoy included Colonel Viplav Tripathi's wife and son. According to reports, the attack occurred at 10 a.m. as the commanding officer went to oversee a civic action program in the district. The driver of the vehicle is thought to have been killed in the attack, bringing the total death toll to seven.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by the People's Liberation Army of Manipur, albeit, no terrorist group has claimed credit for the attack yet. Officials stated that terrorists ambushed Colonel Viplav Tripathi's convoy with an IED device and then fired at the convoy as he returned from his advanced company camp to his battalion headquarters.

Manipur Chief Minister condemns the attack

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh condemned the attack. He wrote on Twitter, "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice."

The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members.



Defence minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack and called for bringing perpetrators to justice. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," Rajnath Singh tweeted.