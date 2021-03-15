Zomato has been making the headlines since last week and the case has seen several twists and turns. It all started with a Bengaluru-based model-turned-make-up artist Hitesha Chandrani accusing a Zomato delivery executive of punching her over a dispute with the bill of the order. Now, the same customer has an FIR in her name in Bengaluru's Electronic City Police Station.

According to ANI report, an FIR was filed against Chandranee under Section 355 (assault), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC on Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj's complaint. The FIR was not lodged by Zomato, which had agreed to fight the legal battle on Kamaraj's behalf and cover all expenses. Rather it was filed by a Kannada organisation that has come forward to help the delivery boy.

Hitesha Chandranee vs Zomato's Kamaraj

It all started last Wednesday when a video of Chandranee went viral on social media. With a bloody nose, Chandranee can be seen giving details of a shocking event involving a Zomato delivery executive. The Bengaluru-based influencer accused the Zomato delivery boy barged into her house and attacked her.

Chandranee had claimed that the food she ordered came around an hour late, for which he was demanding either the cancellation of the order or the waiver of the delivery charges. While she was on line with the customer service, Chandranee alleged that the delivery executive broke into her house and attacked her.

Based on her complaints, the Zomato delivery boy identified as Kamaraj was suspended from work as per protocol and the police even picked him up for questioning. Then on Thursday, Kamaraj denied the allegations made by the Bengaluru influencer and accused her of calling him names, throwing slippers at him and even hurting herself in the process.

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal pledged support to fight the legal battle for the delivery agent and cover his earnings despite being temporally suspended. Many celebs have also come out in support of Kamaraj. Parineeti Chopra, Kamya Panjabi, Rohit Roy and others have taken to Twitter to express their opinion on the matter and demanded justice.