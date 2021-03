In a shocking video that surfaced on social media, a Bengaluru-based beauty influencer, Hitesha Chandranee, accused a Zomato delivery person of physically abusing her.

The woman was seen crying and bleeding profusely as she explains the whole incident. The video, uploaded on Instagram nearly four hours ago, has garnered 186,231 views.

Zomato has also responded to the accusations.

(To be updated)