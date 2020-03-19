Hollywood actress Zoe Kravitz has been self-quarantining herself due to the coronavirus outbreak. She recently shared a photo on Instagram with her pup Scout and captioned it as, "self(ie) quarantine. stay inside kids. one day at a time."

However, soon as she posted the picture, a fan dubbed 'wendynmart' wondered if she was getting her skin whitened. "Am I wrong or she is looking so white in this picture, please don't tell me you are getting ready of your melanin, you are so beautiful with your natural colour," the fan asked.

The coronavirus pandemic has left thousands of people dead and lakhs of people infected. Even celebs like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have been infected with the deadly virus and are under isolation.

Workwise, Zoe Kravitz would be starring opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader in The Batman. Speaking about her role, she had earlier said, "I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represent really strong femininity, and I'm excited to dive into that. I think femininity represents power, and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power.

That's something that's really interesting about Batman and Catwoman." Also starring Colin Farrell and Peter Sarsgaard, the film is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the production has been shut down for two weeks and we wonder if it would impact the film's release or not. Apart from this, Zoe also has indie film Viena in the pipeline.