Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid bash was as grand as it could get. The event was glittering with the presence of celebs from the small screen and big screen world. While MS Dhoni is busy showing his cricketing prowess in the IPL, Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni attended the bash in their traditional best. And, not just the paparazzi, even social media couldn't gushing over the little girl.

Ziva's cuteness takes over the internet

"Ziva is so grown up now," wrote one user. "So simple and so cute mother daughter," wrote another user. "Ziva is little cutie," a social media user commented. "Seeing Ziva after so long," another social media user commented. "Ziva is like a doll," one more netizen commented. Ziva looked nothing less than an Indian doll with her traditional look, which she completed with a pair of sneakers and open hair.

Sakshi Dhoni's social media is filled with posts on Ziva Dhoni and her cute little antics. MS Dhoni is currently busy with the IPL playing for Chennai Super Kings.

The illustrious guest list

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's bash was attended by the who's who of the industry. Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sohail Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Disha Patani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Genelia, Bhagyashree, Maniesh Paul, Aamir Khan, MC Stan, Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan and many other celebs attended the event.

Social media was surprised by Kangana Ranaut's presence at the do. And there were many who missed Shah Rukh Khan at the bash.