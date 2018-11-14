Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Ranveer Singh's Simmba are likely to clash at the box office this Christmas. This development has raised huge concerns over their business after the failure of Thugs of Hindostan.

The year 2018 has turned out to be a curse for the Hindi film industry with most-hyped big-ticket Bollywood movies bombing at the box office. Especially the failure of a highly anticipated film like Thugs of Hindostan has come as a rude shock to many people in the industry. Now, all eyes are set on Zero, which is slated to hit the screens on December 21.

But when everyone hoped that Zero would bring smiles on the faces of distributors, Simmba is raising some fresh concerns for them, with its makers planning to release it on December 28. Now, the distributors are said to be struggling hard to adjust a good number of shows and screens for Simmba.

It is known that Red Chillies Entertainment planned the release date of Zero almost two years in advance. It has also struck deals with leading distributors and exhibitors, who have already booked a large number of shows and screens for the movie. Insiders from the industry say that they have booked theatres for two weeks. But they are now facing an obstacle in the form of Simmba.

Reliance and Dharma Production reportedly made sudden plans of releasing Simmba a week after Zero hits screen. But they faced problem in finding enough number of shows and screens as Zero will occupy most of them even in its second week. Now, the makers of Simmba are said to be considering on advancing its release to December 21 after they found about its fractured release on December 28.

But the makers of Simmba are facing a lot of criticism for their last minute plans. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "In the last 30 years no big film has released on New Year weekend, why you want to release your film on this date when a particular film has announced their film 2.5 years back on XMAS.U could hve easily come on any other date, now you aren't getting enough theaters? Who to blame."

He added, "It is quite obvious that a 200 cr budget film will book theaters for 2 weeks to recover their enormous investment, why u have deliberately chose a risky date? Now you want to clash on xmas cuz you aren't getting enough theaters? Hum to dubenge sanam,tumhe bhi sath leke dubenge."

Some trade analysts feel that the clash between Zero and Simmba will incur losses to the industry. Sumit kadel tweeted, "If they shift their film from 28th to 21 Dec then also they'l be in deep trouble as Red chillies & their regional distributors have already booked SS for minimum 1 week & many for Straight two weeks, Exhibitors are in contractual agreement with the distributors. Tough time ahead."

But noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh feels that both the films will do well at the box office if their content is good. He tweeted, "#Christmas is a lucrative period for films worldwide... The prolonged holiday period - #Christmas and #NewYear - will begin from 21 Dec [Fri] evening onwards, right till 2 Jan [Wed]... In my opinion, two films can easily coexist, if strong in merits... #Zero #Simmba"

However, Taran Adarsh hopes that both the movie should get an equal number of screens. He tweeted, "A bit too early to put a number on the screen count of #Zero and #Simmba, as of today... One thing is for sure, both should get ample showcasing at prominent multiplex chains... Single screens will be divided, but a clearer picture will emerge closer to the release."