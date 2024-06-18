Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is riding high with the success of her recently released film Dunki alongside SRK. On the personal front, Taapsee Pannu took nuptial vows with long-term beau, badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March. It was a private affair.

The actor hasn't shared any official picture of her marriage on social media. Post her marriage, she has been spotted attending events and is often papped in and around the city.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu, in an interview, revealed that she was brought into the Hindi film industry due to her resemblance with Preity Zinta.

I resembled Preity and had to live up to that expectation: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee, who appeared as a guest on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's debut talk show, said: "Many thought that I was a new version of Preity Zinta. That was the reason I got offers in Bollywood. She has a very positive energy, and you know it better than me because you must have interacted with her more. I have only seen her on TV or the big screen."

She added, "I think the category of Preity Zinta is someone who can be lively and be with brains. I felt like I had to live up to that reputation for which they brought me into the industry... because of her name. So, I always put in some effort to be like her."

Netizens weren't happy with Taapsse comparing herself with Preity Zinta and were of the view that she wasn't even close to resembling Preity Zinta.

A user wrote, "Preity Zinta is class apart.."

Another mentioned, "She's beautiful in her own way but doesn't resemble Priety Zinta.. she's one of a kind..."

The third one said, "Zero resemblance they have who told her that??"

Taapsee will be see in 'Khel Khel Mein'. Directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan in key roles.