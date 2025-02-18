Zero-cost, high-impact: Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon a model district in malnutrition eradication

Rajnandgaon, often called the cultural capital of Chhattisgarh, is now in the headlines for making strides in a different battle—eradicating malnutrition. Despite deep rural pockets and Naxal-affected areas, the district has emerged as a model for tackling child malnutrition through innovative, community-driven solutions.

The district administration launched the "Poth Laika Pahal" initiative in June 2024 to raise awareness about nutrition. A collaborative effort between UNICEF, Aibis Pahal, and multiple government departments, the program focuses on nutrition counselling, community participation, and data-driven monitoring to improve child health outcomes.

Data-backed approach to nutrition

Under this initiative, 241 Anganwadi centers were identified as priority intervention zones, where children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) were targeted. Intensive training sessions, conducted by UNICEF for officials from Health, Women & Child Development, and NRLM, equipped them with the expertise to counsel parents on balanced diets, feeding schedules, and essential macro & micronutrients.

Every Friday, these trained officials organize Palak Chaupal—community gatherings where parents, newlyweds, pregnant women, and self-help groups receive nutritional guidance, track children's weight, and engage in discussions on overcoming malnutrition. Additionally, Wednesday is dedicated to anaemia screening and health checkups, while door-to-door visits ensure consistent monitoring throughout the week.

To enhance efficiency, the Nutrition Tracker app is used to collect and verify real-time data at the block level, while WhatsApp groups at village, cluster, and district levels facilitate instant communication and supervision. The progress of each Anganwadi center is reviewed monthly, ensuring transparency and accountability in implementation.

Zero-cost mission

In just six months, the campaign has achieved a 62.58% success rate, lifting 2,136 out of 3,413 malnourished children out of the critical zone. What makes this achievement stand out is that it is a zero-cost mission, driven purely by counseling, awareness, and grassroots participation. The Behavior Insights Unit of NIT Raipur is currently conducting an independent evaluation of the initiative, with preliminary results indicating encouraging trends in behavioral change and child health improvements.

Adding to the momentum, Aibis Exports Group's CSR wing "Pahal" joined the initiative in October 2024 by providing augmented take-home rations to severely malnourished children in Rajnandgaon and Dongargaon blocks.

The mission will continue until 100% of targeted children achieve healthy nutritional status. Looking ahead, the district administration plans to expand the initiative across Rajnandgaon and is advocating for state-wide implementation. With the right partnerships, technology, and sustained community involvement, Rajnandgaon is proving that fighting malnutrition is not just about food—it's about knowledge, action, and collective responsibility.