The much-awaited Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) is all set to break covers later today in New Delhi.

Last week, Flipkart announced the collaboration with Taiwanese technology major Asus to offer new Zenfone series phones exclusively on its e-commerce site and Zenfone Max Pro is the first to be launched through the partnership.

The company is slated to start the keynote presentation at 12:30 pm and it has also made arrangements to webcast the entire program online through its official website.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): What to expect in the device

The Zenfone Max Pro is touted to be a game changer for Asus in India. Compared to other Chinese firms, it has been off the radar for quite some time in the country. A couple of years ago, Asus, with its cost-effective Zenfone 3, 2 and previous versions was very popular among consumers in India. Its Zenfone Max with huge 5,000mAh battery was a household name.

But, 2017 was a dull year for Asus. However, things are about to change for good with the Zenfone Max Pro (M1). We have been told that the upcoming device is tailor-made for Indian consumers. It is said to come with top-notch features having aggressive price-tag and has the potential to reinvigorate Asus brand back into reckoning in the highly competitive mid-range smartphone segment.

It is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core and is directly pitched against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Besides the powerful CPU, Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) is expected to come with a massive battery with reverse charging capability, Android OS with less pre-loaded apps, sumptuous RAM, storage (expandable), dual-SIM slots, dual-camera and a decent selfies snapper on the front.

How to watch Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) launch from anywhere:

Interested readers can catch live Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) launch on smartphones and computers by going to the Flipkart website (here).

