After a star-studded grand opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's NMACC. Day 2 of The Great Indian Musical launch was grandeur and large than life, from who's who of Hollywood and Bollywood arena graced their presence.

From Shweta Bachchan to Navya Naveli Nanda to Kajol- Nysa, Gauri Khan with kids Aryan and Suhana Khan, Salman Khan Priyanka Chopra walked hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana. However, it was Zendya, Tom Holland and supermodel Gigi Hadid who turned heads at the musical evening.

Zendaya and Gigi Hadid stunned in saree while Spider-Man star Tom Holland also made his pink-carpet appearance in Mumbai in a black tuxedo. Penelope Cruz dazzled in a pink outfit.

The inside pictures and videos from the musical gala have already gone viral on social.

However, the two-day extravaganza gave rise to a meme fest. The way Indian media during the photo-ops addressed International celebrities and screamed for pictures, of Bollywood celebrities' outfits blew netizens' minds.

Let's take a look at how Indian media addressed Hollywood celebrities

On day 1, Gigi Hadid slayed in the colourful outfit on the red carpet, paparazzi during the photo-ops screamed in Marathi. This gave rise to several memes while netizens even schooled paparazzi for not being respectful..

Then on day 2 of the event, Spiderman star Tom Holland was all smiles as he graced his presence on the pink carpet. As soon as Holland smiled at the Indian media, the media started yelling his name, " Tom look down, Tom here, Tom look here."

Next came, Zendaya, who looked stunning in a custom-made navy-blue saree, she greeted the paparazzi with 'namaste' to which paparazzi during the photo ops addressed her as Zandayaa", "Zendaya... look this mobile."

Take a look at how netizens reacted to paps unknowingly calling Hollywood celebs by their first name and yelling their lungs out.

However, what amused netizens was when Penelope Cruz stood on the pink carpet for photo-ops, a photographer was heard saying, "Name bata dena..iska last mien" (Let me know her name).

Well, this wasn't enough, Bollywood celebrities' glittery OTT (over-the-top) outfits left netizens unimpressed.

From Bhumi Pednekar, and Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt celebs were brutally trolled for their outfit.

Most of them coined the musical night as "Indian met gala".

Zendaya and Tom Holland waved at the paparazzi and also smiled at them when they left the venue.

Fans were smitten by their gesture.

Reacting to the videos, a fan wrote, "She was giving Desi vibes.... mostly Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani."

Check out the posts below: