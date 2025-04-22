Former Maharashtra MLA and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, son of late politician Baba Siddique, has reportedly received a death threat via email, months after his father's tragic murder.

On Monday, Zeeshan claimed he had received a fresh death threat via email, warning him that he would be killed in the same manner as his father if a ransom of Rs 10 crore was not paid. The Mumbai Police have recorded Zeeshan's statement, and the investigation is underway.

Speaking to PTI, Zeeshan said, "For the last three days, I have been receiving continuous emails saying, 'You will be killed just like Baba Siddique if you don't pay Rs 10 crore.' The sender claimed to be a member of the D-Company and warned me not to contact the police."

Times when Zeeshan received death threats

This is not the first time Zeeshan has been targeted. Over the past six months, he has received multiple death threats believed to be linked to extortion attempts and allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, suspected of involvement in Baba Siddique's murder.

In October 2024, a 20-year-old tattoo artist from Noida, identified as Mohammad Tayyab (alias Gufran Khan), was arrested after he sent eight threatening WhatsApp messages to Zeeshan's office. He claimed to have overheard members of the Bishnoi gang discussing plans to harm both Zeeshan and actor Salman Khan using drones. Authorities later determined that Tayyab fabricated the threats in an attempt to extort money by creating panic.

After Baba Siddique's murder, son Zeeshan was given Y category security cover

Following Baba Siddique's murder, Zeeshan was placed under 'Y' category security cover.

For the unversed, Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, by three assailants outside Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East, Mumbai.

Death Threat to Salman Khan: Accused Found in Gujarat, Served Legal Notice

Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan also continues to face similar threats. Last week, he received another death threat through a WhatsApp message sent to the Mumbai Transport Department. The unidentified sender threatened to either forcibly enter Khan's residence or detonate a car bomb targeting the actor. An FIR was subsequently registered at Worli Police Station, and authorities initiated an investigation to trace the source of the message.

On April 15, 2025, police traced the suspect behind the threat to Salman Khan to a village in Vadodara district, Gujarat. The accused was found to be mentally unstable. The Mumbai Police has issued him a notice to appear before them for questioning.