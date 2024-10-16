On Saturday evening night, Baba Siddiqui was shot dead, the NCP leader Baba Siddique was murdered after being shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

As per reports, he was shot at 9.30 pm and was declared dead at 11. 30 PM. His last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.

Several celebrities attended Baba Siddiqui's final rites, Salman Khan, Sana Khan, Maniesh Paul, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai.

After Baba Siddiqui's murder, Salman Khan's security upgraded to Y plus, actor gets gun license; Munawar Faruqui also gets police protection

Immediately after Baba Siddiqui's murder, Mumbai Police launched an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding Siddique's murder. Initial reports suggest that two assailants have been arrested and one is still absconding.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Sunday claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

As soon as the reports surfaced, a Facebook post by a gang member, went viral, in which the member said that Siddiqui was attacked because of his close ties to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and alleged links to underworld figures like Dawood Ibrahim. The post also mentioned Anuj Thapan, an accused in the firing incident outside Khan's home, who later died by suicide in police custody.

In the wake of the murder of Baba Siddiqui, former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader, Salman Khan's security cover has been increased.

Salman Khan upgraded to Y Plus security

Mumbai Police has now deployed an escort vehicle to follow the actor's official car, with the Special Reserve Police Force (SRPF) stationed outside his Bandra and Panvel residences. The actor has been provided with Y-plus security, ensuring that a police escort vehicle travels alongside him, and a trained constable capable of handling all weapons now accompanies him at all times.

Before receiving the Y+ security, the actor was provided with regular police protection by the Mumbai Police. Reportedly, he had also been issued a gun license after a death threat to him and his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

Salman and Baba Siddique had been close friends for many years. after the Maharashtra Minister's death surfaced, security around Salman's residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra has beefed up with a heavy police presence outside.

Munawar Faruqui gets death threats

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been given police cover after death threats.

A senior Mumbai Police officer confirmed, "We have provided him protection," although they did not officially link the threats to any specific group. The threat to Munawar, who has gained further prominence by hosting Playground season 4, reportedly emerged when gang members trailed him in Delhi and even booked a room at the same hotel where he was staying for an event in September.

The plot was thwarted thanks to timely intervention by intelligence agencies, who alerted the authorities about the planned attack. Munawar was swiftly evacuated from the event and brought back to Mumbai under police protection, ensuring his safety.

The stand-up comedian has previously been accused of hurting the sentiments of Hindus through his shows. However, he has firmly denied the allegations.

Work Front

Salman is currently hosting the 18th season of Bigg Boss. The actor is also filming Sikander.