Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has opened up about her condition called ptosis, result of an injury she suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around her right eye, and revealed that she underwent treatment and her vision is much clearer now.

Zeenat suffered the eye injury after her ex-husband reportedly brutally thrashed her in a hotel room in front of many people.

The yesteryear diva took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures from the hospital.

She shared: "On 18th May 2023, I shot for the cover of Vogue India. On 19th May 2023, I woke up early in the morning, packed a small suitcase, and kissed Lily on her muzzle. Then Zahaan and Cara drove me to Hinduja hospital in Khar."

"There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door. I have a condition known as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further," revealed Zeenat.

Zeenat said that the drooping eyelid obstructed her vision.

"And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision. When so much of one's career is predicated on one's appearance, coming to terms with a dramatic change to it is difficult. I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention.

"But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it."

"It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still. The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful."

The actress said that she was first apprehensive to get the procedure but then finally committed to it.

"Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and a surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible. I dithered for a long time, then underwent a battery of tests and finally committed to the procedure. That morning in the hospital I was terrified. My extremities turned icy and involuntarily shivers racked my body."

She added: "Zahaan kissed my forehead, reassured me and wheeled me to the OT, where I surrendered to the hands of my medical team. I emerged from there an hour later - alive, well and looking like a pirate with an eye patch. Recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing. But I'm happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now."

She then thanked her family, the doctor and the staff of the hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)