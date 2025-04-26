Zeenat Aman undergoes eye surgery, talks about monetising her account, reflects on Instagram journey

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in 2023, and since then, her profile has become a treasure trove of unseen candid photos from her younger days, vacation snapshots, brand endorsements, and work commitments. However, the actor, who is all set to make her OTT debut with The Royals, has been missing from social media for a while.

Aman, who has previously spoken about her long-standing battle with ptosis, returned to Instagram after a brief break to share a health update. All the photos she posted were taken from her hospital bed.

In a heartfelt post, the veteran actor wrote, "Hello from the recovery room! I won't blame you for thinking I've abandoned my social media aspirations. My profile has, after all, been quite silent and half-hearted of late."

Zeenat talks about her condition called 'ptosis'

Explaining the reason behind her recent absence, she added, "The drudgery of paperwork and the anxiety of a pending medical procedure have kept me preoccupied these past few weeks. But now that I'm emerging on the other side of this experience, I'm feeling inspired to continue storytelling on Instagram."

Reflecting on her hospital stay, she wrote, "You see, there's nothing like the sombre, clinical cold of a hospital to remind one of what it means to be alive and have a voice! So expect more cinematic crumbs, more personal history, more fashion, more dogs and cats, and yes—most definitely more opinion."

Zeenat Aman on her personal milestone

"On a tangential note, I completed two years on social media in February and crossed 800,000 followers this April. I started the journey with trepidation that transitioned to empowerment, which tipped into disillusionment, and has now moved on to fresh curiosity. I love what this platform allows me, but there's something about the machinations of monetised social media that's unsettling. Since I engage with you here—and on occasion monetise this account—it's important for me to remind you that Instagram is NOT reality (sic)."

She concluded, "I'm very much looking forward to your engagement as I recuperate. Take many hugs and good wishes from your fond Aunty Z, who is in a chipper mood this evening (sic)."

Netizens and celebs flooded the comments with well-wishes for the veteran actor, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Kajol wrote, "Get well sooooooooon ! We love u.."

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Love you and wishing you a speedy recovery Zeenatji.."

What is Ptosis?

Ptosis, commonly referred to as a droopy eyelid, is a condition where the upper eyelid falls lower than its normal position, potentially obstructing vision. This drooping can range from mild to severe, sometimes so pronounced that it covers the pupil and impairs sight.

Ptosis can affect one or both eyes and may be congenital (present at birth) or acquired later in life.

As people age, this muscle can stretch or weaken, resulting in a drooping eyelid. Fortunately, the condition is treatable, often improving both vision and appearance.