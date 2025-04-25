Two-time Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra shares a cordial and friendly relationship with Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. During the 2024 Olympics, Nadeem clinched a silver medal in the men's javelin throw.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and left several others injured, India has taken several firm steps to combat terrorism. Reportedly, this includes a ban on Pakistani movie actors and a suspension of sporting engagements with Pakistan.

Amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries, Neeraj had invited Arshad Nadeem to participate in the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 24. However, the invitation sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many users slamming Neeraj for reaching out to a Pakistani athlete during such a sensitive period.

Neeraj later clarified that the invitation to Arshad — to compete in the javelin event under his name — had been extended before the tragic events in Kashmir.

On Friday, addressing the criticism, Neeraj revealed that both he and his family had been subjected to online hate and abuse. He made it clear that Arshad's participation in the event was now "completely out of the question."

"I usually am a man of few words, but that doesn't mean I won't speak up when I feel something is wrong — especially when my love for my country and the honour of my family are being questioned," Neeraj tweeted on Friday morning.

In a statement posted on his social media handles, Neeraj expressed his pain at seeing his and his family's integrity being questioned.

"There has been so much talk about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, and most of it has been hate and abuse," he said. "They haven't even spared my family. The invitation I extended to Arshad was from one athlete to another — nothing more, nothing less."

He further explained, "The aim of the NC Classic was to bring the best athletes to India and make our country a hub for world-class sporting events. Invitations were sent out on Monday, two days before the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. After what has happened in the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic is completely out of the question."

"To those who are grieving the loss of their loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Along with the entire nation, I am deeply hurt and angry over what has taken place. I am confident that our country's response will demonstrate our strength and that justice will be served," he added.

Neeraj also addressed the emotional toll the backlash had taken: "It pains me that I have to explain myself to people who are targeting me and my family without reason. I have carried my country's pride on my shoulders for years, and it hurts to see my integrity being questioned. We are simple people — please do not make us out to be anything else."

He also criticised sections of the media for spreading false narratives: "There are so many misleading stories being circulated about me. Just because I choose not to speak up often doesn't mean they're true."

Referring to past reactions to his mother's words, Neeraj wrote, "I also find it difficult to understand how people switch opinions so quickly. When my mother, in her simplicity, made an innocent comment a year ago, people praised her. Today, the same comment is being used to target her."

He was referring to how his mother, Saroj Devi, had once described Arshad as "like our child" after Nadeem became Pakistan's first Olympic gold medallist in Paris, while Neeraj settled for silver.

Neeraj is co-organising the event with JSW, with backing from the Athletics Federation of India and World Athletics.

Earlier this week, he held a press conference where he unveiled the preliminary list of participants and announced that the event had been shifted from his home state, Haryana, to Bengaluru. At the time, he confirmed that invitations had gone out to top javelin throwers around the world, including Arshad Nadeem — though the latter had not yet confirmed his participation.

On Thursday night, organisers released the final list of international participants, and Arshad's name was notably absent.