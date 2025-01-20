Congratulations are in order for two-time Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, who tied the knot with tennis star Himani Mor in a dreamy private ceremony. The javelin superstar shared photos from his intimate wedding ceremony on social media on Sunday, January 19.

"Started a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Neeraj wrote in his social media post.

In the wedding pictures, Neeraj opted for an ivory wedding couture, while Himani chose a baby pink lehenga, looking breathtakingly beautiful.

In the photos, the couple, with folded hands, is seen praying to Agni Dev while sitting at the mandap. Their eyes are closed. Another picture shows family members performing a wedding ritual, and the third one captures a heartwarming moment of Neeraj's mother blessing him at the wedding ceremony.

जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। ?



Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after.



नीरज ♥️ हिमानी pic.twitter.com/OU9RM5w2o8 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 19, 2025

Fans compare Neeraj and Himani's wedding outfit similar to Anushka-Virat

Netizens took to social media to congratulate the couple. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed similarities between Himani and Neeraj's outfits and those of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

A user wrote, "Why is everyone following the same Virat-Anushka dress code?"

Who is Neeraj Chopra's wife, Himani Mor?

Himani Mor is a tennis player who hails from Sonipat, Haryana. She played the sport during her college days at Miranda House, Delhi University, in New Delhi. Himani pursued a degree in Sports Management at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, Louisiana. She also completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Sports and Fitness Administration/Management at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire, United States, and earned a Master of Science from the Isenberg School of Management.

A graduate assistant at Amherst College in Massachusetts, United States, Himani Mor also serves as the team manager for the women's tennis team. Her role involves coaching, venue management, recruiting, networking, training, sports administration, and strategic planning, according to her LinkedIn page. She also worked as a Business Development Executive from June to November 2022.

The wedding comes just months after Neeraj Chopra won his second Olympic medal, a silver, at the Paris Games.