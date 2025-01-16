Inside Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Rs 32 Crore plush Alibaug bungalow; couple to Host housewarming party for friends

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor-wife Anushka Sharma's luxurious Alibaug bungalow has caught everyone's attention. Earlier this week, Virat and Anushka were spotted at the Gateway of India jetty, heading to Alibaug on a speedboat. The couple arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Virat-Anuksha to host housewarming party

However, several videos show that the couple will be hosting a housewarming party at their Alibaug bungalow.

The clips show their bungalow's gate decorated with flowers and fancy lights. In several videos, one can see a priest on the ferry, and several pooja essentials were also spotted by the staff as they headed to the speedboat from the Gateway of India jetty.

The ace couple's serene holiday home is worth crores and is set against a backdrop of nature.

According to Architectural Digest, Kohli and Anushka's holiday home was built by Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects (SAOTA), led by Philippe Fouche. The holiday home was built on an 8-acre plot, which the couple had acquired for around Rs 19 crore in 2022. Spanning 10,000 square feet, the villa features a temperature-controlled pool, a bespoke kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a sprawling garden, covered parking, staff quarters, and more. The bungalow has Italian marble, pristine stones, and Turkish limestones.

According to reports, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also bought a farmhouse worth Rs 19.24 crore in Alibaug.

Anushka and Virat: Personal life

After marrying in Italy in December 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021. In February of last year, they also welcomed a baby boy, Akaay.

Anushka Sharma: Work Front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero in 2018. Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress. In this movie, she will play the role of legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami.