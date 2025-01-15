The countdown for the Big Boss 18 finale has begun, and the housemates are ramping up their efforts to win the coveted trophy. Friendships have turned into rivalries, with contestants backstabbing and focusing on individual gameplay. Group alliances are starting to crumble as the competition intensifies.

Shilpa Shirodkar is out days before grand finale

However, just a week before the finale, Shrutika Arjun and Chahat Pandey exited the show. Now, with only four days left until the grand finale, it has been reported that Shilpa Shirodkar has been eliminated in a mid-week eviction.

An insider Bigg Boss Khabri page shared the news, writing, "Shilpa Shirodkar is EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 18 house in FINALE WEEK." The eviction episode is set to air on Wednesday.

As the news went viral, fans expressed relief, often labelling Shilpa as an undeserving contestant. Meanwhile, many viewers are calling for Eisha's eviction next. Fandoms are rooting for Vivian and Karan to win the trophy.

A user said, "Thank god, she is evicted.."

Another user said, "Again no Eisha.. lol.. m saying it again that Eisha will remain in home even after season end.."

The third one mentioned, "Finally she evicted, she would be thankful to Makers and Big Boss to stay in house without doing anything. This is really bad part of game where some person who don't do anything stays longer than entertaining Contestants."

The fourth one said, "Once upon a time. Shilpa ji to Chum. I will be in Top 3 for all the good reasons.."

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 18 trophy has been unveiled. In a short clip shared by the channel, Salman Khan is seen revealing the dazzling trophy for the season.

With Shilpa Shirodkar's eviction, the remaining contestants competing for the trophy are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra.