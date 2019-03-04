Zee Telugu's Drama Juniors Championship witnessed a rare emotional moment on Sunday as a boy was reunited with his long-lost family. This episode left all the viewers of the show in tears.

Several reality TV shows are telecast every day and these are aimed to tap out the hidden talents in various form in the participants. But very few shows are meant to inspire, impact viewers and make a change in the society. One of such TV shows is Zee Telugu's Drama Juniors Championship, which is made with a strong belief, "Aarambham Okka Aduguthone" (The beginning is with one step).

Drama Juniors Championship's themed episode with a messaging of the misfortune of orphans witnessed an unbelievable turn-of-events on Sunday. As a part of this experiential episode, children from Sudheer Foundation joined the contestants in taking the stage to express their grief.

Post the telecast of this heartfelt episode, a family approached the Zee Telugu channel about their missing child in 2016 during the Ganesh puja festival celebration in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. Teja, the 8-year-old did not seem to have a strong recollection of the past. This was taken to court, that was followed by a hearing.

The chapter closed on the 19th of February when the court declared that Teja is lawfully the child claimed by the parents. Today, Teja is waiting for his exams to end, to move back home. A joyous celebration follows, in the Foundation, on the channel, and of course in the lives of the family reunited.

Talking about this incident, Zee Telugu spokesperson said, "With the numerous popular reality shows running on our channel, the dream has always remained to make other's dreams come true. To be able to translate that into reality, to such a large capacity, is something that Zee Telugu is fortunate to be a part of. We wish the family all the very best in their journey, and we hope to be able to continue to transform lives through our platform, and the support of our ardent viewers."

On reuniting with their child, the parents said, "This has been a dream come true after longing for this very moment, every-day for over 3 years! It feels slightly emotional to see our memories fade while Teja has grown, as we waited for the day we hear our boy say 'amma', 'nanna' again. Sadly, he doesn't seem to recognize us, and we hope no parent witnesses such days. Zee Telugu has helped us get our son back to us and we will be forever grateful to them for that."

Here is the video featuring the boy's reunion with his long-lost family on Zee Telugu's Drama Juniors Championship [Video]