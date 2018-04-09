Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Sree Mukhi and few other women achievers were honored at the Zee Telugu Apsara Awards 2018, which was held at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Sunday, April 8.

Zee Telugu is known to honor and celebrate the women achievers from all walks of life. The channel hosted the third edition of Apsara Awards 2018, which was meant to pay tribute to women, who have contributed immensely to the society. It rewarded some of the exceptional and outstanding women from across the country.

The TV channel announced the list of nominations for various categories. The voting began on April 1 and it went on till April 7. The winners of the prestigious Apsara Awards 2018 across these categories were determined based on the votes received through Facebook and SMS, and also by a reputed jury.

Here is the winners list of Zee Telugu Apsara Awards 2018:

No Award Winner 1 Best Actress of the year 2017 Kajal Aggarwal 2 Actress of the Decade Kajal Aggarwal 3 Sridevi Memorial Award Tamannaah Bhatia 4 Most popular face of the year Lavanya Tripathi 5 Trendsetter of the Year Mehreen Pirzada 6 Best supporting actress of the year Bhumika Chawla 7 Entertainer of TV: Sree Mukhi 8 Debut Heroine of the Year: Kalyani Priyadarshan

Zee Telugu Apsara Awards 2018 was a glitzy event. Celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Sree Mukhi, Lavanya Tripathi, Taapseee Pannu, Bhumika Chawla Shalini Pandey were present on the occasion. The celebs, who received the awards, took to Twitter to share their photos and thank the organizers.

Celebs comments and photos at Zee Telugu Apsara Awards 2018:

Kajal Aggarwal: Thank you for the best actress of the year and best actress of the decade, Zee Apsara Awards. Was amazing to witness so many wonderful women excelling in their respective fields. Extremely inspiring huge congratulations to all of you! #ApsaraAwards2018

Thank you for the best actress of the year and best actress of the decade, Zee Apsara Awards. Was amazing to witness so many wonderful women excelling in their respective fields. Extremely inspiring ?? huge congratulations to all of you! ? #ApsaraAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/4eShwSyb4r — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2018

Kajal Aggarwal: I love you my amazing fans. Thanks for the constant love and support. I wouldn't have lasted ten days forget ten years, had it not been for your encouragement !❤#humbled #grateful #overwhelmed #ApsaraAwards2018

I love you my amazing fans. Thanks for the constant love and support. I wouldn't have lasted ten days forget ten years, had it not been for your encouragement !❤??��#humbled #grateful #overwhelmed #ApsaraAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/UMBoAF1LTh — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2018

Tamannaah Bhatia: There are some days in life which become so much more special than the rest. Today was one such day, to receive a great honour named after Sridevi. My heartfelt gratitude to @ZeeTVTelugu for giving me this honour. I am moved. #ZEEApsaraAwards

There are some days in life which become so much more special than the rest. Today was one such day, to receive a great honour named after Sridevi. My heartfelt gratitude to @ZeeTVTelugu for giving me this honour. I am moved. #ZEEApsaraAwards pic.twitter.com/Ta9pSYonXq — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 8, 2018

Lavanya Tripathi: Thanks zee apsara awards for the most popular face of the year award #ZeeApsaraAwards2018

Eesha Rebba: #ApsaraAwards2018 #ZEEApsaraAwards Thank you so much I'm deeply honoured to receive this award #BestperformerTeluguammayiOfTheYear for the movie #Amithumi

Sree Mukhi: "Entertainer of TV" "@ZeeTVTelugu Apsara Awards" "Happiest" #EntertainerofTV #ApsaraAward #Happiest #ZEEApsaraAwards #ZeeTelugu

Bhumika Chawla: Thank you Zee Apsara Awards for giving me the Best supporting actress of the year # for My Telugu film MCA #

Thank you Zee Apsara Awards for giving me the Best supporting actress of the year # for My Telugu film MCA # ? pic.twitter.com/s5ipiZhtGi — Bhumika Chawla (@bhumikachawlat) April 8, 2018

Kalyani Priyadarshan: Everyone is a newcomer once. Thanks #zeeapsaraawards2018 for making me feel like I'm on the right track #bestdebut #aboutlastnight

Everyone is a newcomer once. Thanks #zeeapsaraawards2018 for making me feel like I'm on the right track ? #bestdebut #aboutlastnight pic.twitter.com/4ZPwnla8oR — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) April 9, 2018