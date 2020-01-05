The winners' list of Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 was announced on January 4. Popular actors like Ajith, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara were honoured with the various award on this occasion.

Many A-lister Tamil actors and technicians attended the Zee Cinema Awards Tamil 2020, which was held in Chennai on Saturday. A total of 25 awards were given in different categories and Viswasam has topped the winners' list with four awards for its credit. Other Tamil films Super Deluxe, Kanaa, Kaithi and Asuran bagged two awards each. Vijay's Bigil and Rajinikanth's Petta won one award each.

Ajith Kumar was honoured with the Most Empowering Performer of The Decade, while Nayanthara walked away with Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema. Kamal Haasan was given The Pride of Indian Cinema AR Rahman was honoured with The Pride of Indian Music. Shankar Shanmugham bagged Iyakkunar Sigaram K Balachander Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema.

Here is the winners' list of Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020