Zayed Khan performs mother Zarine Khan's last rites as per Hindu customs; Hrithik's son carries grandmother's bier

It's a sad day for Bollywood as Zarine Khan, mother of actors Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan, passed away on Friday, November 7, 2025. She was the wife of veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan.

Zarine Khan succumbed to cardiac arrest on Friday morning, and her cremation was held in Mumbai.

Her funeral was attended by Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad. Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan were also present to perform their mother's last rites. Several B-town celebrities, including Kajol, Aly Goni, Jackie Shroff, Talat Aziz, Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, among others, were seen attending the funeral.

Videos from Zarine Khan's last rites have gone viral on Instagram. Many eagle-eyed netizens noticed that her cremation was conducted as per Hindu customs. While many were left confused and questioned why her mortal remains were cremated instead of being buried.

Hrithik's son was seen carrying his grandmother's bier.

Here's why Zayed Khan performed his mother Zarine Khan's last rites as per Hindu customs

For those unversed, Zarine Khan was born Zarine Katrak, a Parsi who was raised in a Hindu household before marrying Sanjay Khan. As per reports, she didn't change her religion. Hence, her family chose to conduct her final rites as per Hindu traditions.

Apart from the ongoing debate around Zarine Khan's cremation, actor Jackie Shroff lost his calm at photographers who were shouting and yelling as they wanted to capture photos and videos of celebs coming for his funeral.

Jackie was seen scolding the paparazzi for creating chaos during a funeral.

He said, "Ab band karo yeh tamasha (Stop this nonsense)." He further added, "If a similar situation occurred at your house, how would you react?" He then sternly scolded the paparazzi and asked them to move away.

About Zarine Khan

She was also the former mother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who had married her daughter Sussanne in the early 2000s. Though not an actor on the professional front, Zarine Khan had essayed the role of Dev Anand's secretary, Jenny Farnandes, in 'Tere Ghar Ke Saamne', released in 1963. Khan, over the years, enjoyed her social status of being a star wife, alongside being a strong mother to her children.

Recently, Farah Khan and her star cook, Dilip, visited Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan's house to shoot their popular vlog series. It was probably Zarine Khan's last onscreen appearance.