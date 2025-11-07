Bollywood is going through a tough phase. The last two months have been heavy, as it has lost some gems from the industry. Last month saw actors Pankaj Dheer, Asrani, and Satish Shah succumb to death, and this month has again started on a grim note.

This week alone, three prominent names in the industry died. A travel influencer, Anunay Sood, whose untimely demise has shocked the fans and industry. He was merely 32. Veteran actor-singer Sulakshana Pandit and Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan

Sulakshana Pandit passed away at 71

Veteran actor-singer Sulakshana Pandit passed away at 71 due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

According to Lalit Pandit, "She passed away due to cardiac arrest around 7 pm. She had complained of breathlessness and seemed a bit unwell. We were taking her to Nanavati Hospital, but she died before we could reach the hospital." Her funeral will take place today.

Who is Sulakshana Pandit?

Sulakshana Pandit was not just a prolific actor but also a playback singer. She made her film debut in 1975 with Uljhan opposite Sanjeev Kumar and went on to work with leading stars such as Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. Her filmography includes titles such as Sankoch, Hera Pheri, Khandaan, Dharam Khanta, Do Waqt Ki Roti and Gora among many others.

She has lent her voice to songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Oriya and Gujarati. Some of her popular tracks include 'Tu Hi Saagar Tu Hi Kinara', 'Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein', 'Bekrar Dil Tut Gaya', 'Baandhi Re Kahe Preet', 'Saat Samundar Paar', 'Somvaar Ko Hum Mile', 'Sona Re Tujhe Kaise Miloon', 'Yeh Pyara Lage Tera Chehra', and 'Yeh Pyar Kiya Hai'.

Born into a musically inclined family from Hisar in Haryana, she was the niece of the legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj. She began singing at the age of nine and launched her professional career alongside her brother Mandheer Pandit. Her siblings include Lalit Pandit, Jatin Pandit, and actor ­Vijayata Pandit.

Her untimely passing leaves a void in both the world of acting and music.

Zarine Khan passes away

On Friday, veteran Bollywood personality Zarine Khan, wife of actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan and mother of interior designer Sussanne Khan and actor Zayed Khan, passed away at her Mumbai residence. She was 81 years old and had been battling age-related ailments for some time.

The Khan family has requested privacy as they grieve. Zarine is survived by her husband Sanjay Khan, and their four children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and actor Zayed Khan.

Before her marriage to Sanjay Khan in 1966, Zarine had a brief but memorable stint in Hindi cinema, appearing in films like Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

Celebs have arrived at Sanjay's residence to pay heartfelt tributes.

Shabana Azmi and Poonam Dhillon, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, and Saba Azad were papped entering Sanjay Khan's residence.

A video of Bobby Deol getting teary-eyed has gone viral.

Her extended family also includes Sussanne Khan's ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan.

Who is travel influencer Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood, a popular Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer, died at the age of 32, his family announced through an Instagram post on Thursday morning.

Sharing the news, the family requested privacy and asked their fans to avoid gathering outside their home.

The post read, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace..."

His last social media activity suggests he was in Las Vegas. Sood had an Instagram channel named Breakintzzzz, where he recently posted a voting link for the Power Creator Awards – Travel.

Anunay Sood's girlfriend, Shivani Parihar, pens an emotional note after his sudden death

She wrote, "I still can't believe you're gone. My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything. I don't even know how to process this – it doesn't feel real. Every little thing reminds me of you – your laugh, your voice, your messages, everything. I don't know how to move forward without you. One moment we were planning our forever, and now I'm here trying to understand how to live without you. I'll love you for the rest of my life, even if you're not here anymore. You'll always be a part of me. I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️ RIP. Hope to meet you super soon!"