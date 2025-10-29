Satish Shah's untimely demise has left the industry in deep shock. The veteran actor passed away on Saturday at his residence. It was initially reported that the actor died due to kidney failure at the age of 74. Reportedly, Satish Shah had undergone a kidney transplant in June 2025. He was said to be fit, healthy, and preparing for a comeback. However, as fate would have it, the actor passed away suddenly, leaving the entertainment industry in deep shock.

Contrary to reports and statements made by his manager, Satish Shah's cause of death was not kidney-related. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Real cause of Satish Shah's death revealed

His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star, Rajesh Kumar, dismissed the reports of kidney failure being the cause of death and clarified that it was indeed a sudden cardiac arrest.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajesh said, "I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji's passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a cardiac arrest."

Rajesh revealed that Satish was having lunch at his Bandra home when he suddenly collapsed. He also mentioned that Satish's kidney condition had been under control.

On Saturday afternoon, October 26, following his demise, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai issued a statement confirming the news, adding that the actor could not be revived despite emergency efforts.

In an official statement, the hospital said, "Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr Shah's health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued upon arrival at P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived. Mr. Shah was a beloved artist whose remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time."

Satish Shah's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium on October 26, followed by a prayer meet in Mumbai on Monday.

Inside photos and videos from Satish Shah's prayer meet

Close friends and family gathered to pay a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor. Singer Sonu Nigam performed Satish Shah's favorite song, Tere Mere Sapne, joined by his wife, Madhu Shah.

Actor Anjan Srivastav shared the video on social media, writing, "This beautiful gesture by @sonunigamofficial made Satish's memorial so special. Truly, this was a highlight of his life. This moment will stay in my heart forever—singing to Madhu Bhabhi Satish's most favourite song. It reminds us how music can heal and bind. Satish himself was a masterful melody maker."

Actor-producer JD Majethia also shared the video and wrote, "Celebrating the life of #SatishShah was intended to give him the befitting tribute he deserved. His favourite songs, instead of traditional bhajans, were sung as per his wishes. The song also conveys what Madhu Bhabhi's last words in the song are—WATCH IT TILL THE END—to know what we all wish to promise #SatishShah. Hum sang hai."

After bidding an emotional goodbye, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team, namely, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, JD Majethia, Aatish Kapadia, and Deven Bhojani, were seen singing the show's title track, with other guests and family members joining in. Satish's wife, Madhu, was also seen humming the song as JD held the mic for her.

For the unversed, Madhu Shah is battling Alzheimer's. Reportedly, Satish Shah underwent a kidney transplant to take care of her and be with her. The couple have no children of their own, but they consider Team Sarabhai as their kids.

On Tuesday morning, the day after Satish Shah's prayer meet, tributes continued to pour in from friends and fans. Supriya Pilgaonkar took to social media and shared a photo of Satish and Madhu, penning an emotional note. She mentioned that she had met them quite recently.

Supriya wrote, "Gone too soon, Satish! Can't believe we met on a previous Sunday! Happy to have that memory stamped on my heart. I know you are forever watching over your beloved Madhu. We will feel your presence through her smiles. singing your favourite songs and dancing..."