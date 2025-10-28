Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday following kidney failure. His funeral was held on Sunday, October 26, 2025, and a prayer meet took place in Mumbai on Monday. Friends, colleagues, and the cast of his iconic sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai gathered to pay their final respects. Among those present were Supriya Pathak, Shabana Azmi, Johnny Lever, Rupali Ganguly, Shatrughan Sinha, JD Majethia, Sumeet Raghvan (with family), Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Kumar.

Satish Shah's wife, Madhu Shah, also attended the prayer meet. She looked devastated, teary-eyed, and frail. Helpers escorted her to the venue. Seeing her condition, many netizens expressed concern.

JD Majethia shared inside videos from the prayer meet, where Sonu Nigam paid a soulful tribute to Satish Shah by singing his favourite songs. Satish's wife, Madhu, also joined in and sang, but appeared lost and confused as she did so.

Take a look:

Another set of clips showed the Sarabhai team posing beside a large photo frame of Satish Shah. During the photo-ops, JD Majethia was heard telling photographers to hurry up as the team was getting late and there would be traffic. JD's interaction with paps didn't go down well with netizens, who criticised him in the comments section.

A user wrote, "Where is Ratna Shah, don't see her anywhere around."

Another mentioned, "Why are they doing photo-shoot?"

Fans also noticed that Ratna Pathak Shah was missing from the group photos, which led to speculation and questions online about her absence.

About Madhu Shah

Satish Shah first met Madhu Shah at the Sipta Film Festival, where he instantly fell in love with her. However, Madhu reportedly turned down his initial proposal. Satish proposed again during the shoot of Saath Saath (1982), but was rejected once more. On his third attempt, Madhu asked him to meet her parents. After he won them over, the couple got engaged and tied the knot just eight months later, in 1972.

Satish Shah's wife, Madhu, battles Alzheimer's

Satish's longtime friend and actor Sachin Pilgaonkar revealed that the veteran actor had undergone a kidney transplant earlier this year because he wanted to extend his life to care for his wife. He shared, "Unfortunately, even Madhu isn't well. She has Alzheimer's. This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis. Earlier, he also underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful."

According to medical experts, Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that gradually impairs memory, reasoning, and the ability to perform daily tasks. It is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for nearly 60–80% of all dementia cases worldwide, as reported by the Alzheimer's Organisation. The disease primarily affects people over the age of 65 and worsens over time, deeply impacting both patients and their families.

Satish Shah's demise

Satish's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, spoke about his final moments to ANI, saying that Satish was having lunch at 2 pm at his Bandra home when he suddenly collapsed after taking a single bite. "The ambulance took about half an hour to arrive, and we transported him to the hospital, where he was declared dead," added the manager.