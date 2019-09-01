Zareen Khan was body-shamed for showing stretch marks on her stomach while she was posing for a photograph during her trip to Udaipur. However, the Hate Story 3 actress gave befitting reply to trolls and said that this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost more than 50 kgs of weight. While many people came out in support, Anushka Sharma too shared a post for Zareen appreciating her for the way she dealt with online trolls.

"Zareen you're beautiful and brave and string and perfect just the way you are. #Appreciationpost #lookbeyondthebody," Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram.

In her befitting reply to trolls, Zareen had said that "I've always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up."

Her post garnered her a lot of support from her fans who blasted the trolls on her behalf. She even thanked those who stood by her.

On the work front, Zareen will be next seen in an independent film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which tells a story about two completely different individuals who meet at one point in life, and how they form a unique bond.