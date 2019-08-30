Body-shaming is no stranger to actress Zareen Khan. She had been a victim to the social menace for being a plus size one when she made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer Veer in 2010. Her weight drew a lot of attention. Even before stepping into the industry, she had been dealing with body-shamers since her college days. She has now lost oodles of weight with the help of rigorous training and following proper diet. But, this hasn't stopped online shamers from targetting the actress who was recently trolled for posting a photograph showing stretch marks on her stomach.

Zareen is currently having a great exploring the city of lakes Udaipur. She even posed for a few photographs near the Pichola lake and posted on her Instrgam. She looked mesmerised with the nature's beauty. But little did she know that she would soon attract a certain section of people who are always busy finding faults in others.

Many people commented nasty things about the visible stretch marks on Zareen's stomach in the photograph. But the Hate Story 3 actress decided to give it back to body-shamers who she had been dealing with for a very long time now.

"For people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost 15 kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected," Zareen gave a befitting reply to trolls on Instagram.

She further added, "I've always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up."

She even highlighted the negative comments in her Instagram posts to make other people aware about the terrible situation that exists online. She also thanked people who stood by her and showered them with love.

Take a look.

On the work front, Zareen will be next seen in an independent film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which tells a story about two completely different individuals who meet at one point in life, and how they form a unique bond.