Bollywood actress Zareen Khan claims to be single, but latest rumours suggest that she is dating her own fitness trainer Abbas Ali.

According to Spotboye, Zareen has been in a relationship with Ali for the last two years. The report also stated that the rumoured couple has been on romantic getaways to places like Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

The entertainment portal further claimed that Ali has already introduced Zareen to his family as they are quite serious about the relationship. However, the actress denied the rumour, and claimed Ali to be just "dear friend". Ali often posts pictures of Zareen and them together as well on Instagram.

"Abbas is a dear friend. We hang out together most of the times, maybe that's why the buzz." Well, it would not be right to completely believe the rumour, but we have often seen celebrities refusing to make their affairs public.

Who is Abbas Ali

Ali, who is the founder of Fitness Bodyholics, has served as a trainer for many Bollywood celebs till date. Although today Ali is a popular and successful fitness trainer, his journey was full of hardships.