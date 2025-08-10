Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on August 9, 2025, and social media is flooded with photos and videos of celebrities marking the occasion. While many celebs tied Rakhi to their real brothers and sisters, some even shut down alleged dating rumours by tying Rakhi to put an end to the speculation.

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle and cricketer Mohammed Siraj have been grabbing headlines for years, ever since they were first spotted together. Their first photos went viral when they were seen hanging out at Zanai's 23rd birthday party. The images led many fans to speculate about a possible romance, though both later reshared the snaps on their Instagram Stories, calling each other 'bhai' and 'behen'.

However, on Saturday, Zanai Bhosle celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying a Rakhi to cricketer Mohammed Siraj, effectively putting an end to the dating rumours that had been circulating about them. She shared a video of the ceremony on Instagram, captioning it, "Happy Rakhi, couldn't have asked for better.."

Netizens soon flocked to social media and began teasing Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's relationship. The duo have been grabbing headlines for their dating rumours, often spotted together and indulging in mushy PDA, openly enjoying their relationship. Seeing the curious case of Yuzvi and Mahvash, social media users quizzed whether Mahvash would also shut down the rumours by tying Rakhi to Yuzvendra.

A user wrote, "Mereko laga ye sab schools mein hota hoga.." ( I thought all this happens in school..)

Another wrote, "Shubham to all actresses in 20s."

The third one wrote, "Yuzvi Chahal next...lets get it done with that RJ too.."

Let's take a look at other celebs who celebrated Raksha Bandhan.

Actor Parag Tyagi marked the occasion this year with a deeply emotional video showing him tying a Rakhi to the beloved pet dog he shared with his late wife, actor Shefali Jariwala. He tied the Rakhi on Shefali's behalf, and the heartwarming clip is now going viral.

Sharing a photo with Shefali, Hindustani Bhau posted a heartfelt message: "Happy Rakshabandhan Beta. Aaj maine khud Rakhi bandhi tere naam ki. Miss you." He accompanied the post with the emotional song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa, sung by Sakshi Holkar, from Akshay Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan, playing in the background.

Salman Khan, along with his family, celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 9 at Alvira Khan's residence, and videos of the family visiting Alvira were shared on social media.

In the pictures circulating online, Salman Khan beams with joy as his sisters tie a Rakhi around his wrist. In the first picture, Salman is seen smiling while Arpita Khan glows with happiness as she ties the Rakhi. Other pictures show Alvira and the rest of the family enjoying the celebration. Salman looked dapper in a black body-hugging T-shirt paired with simple yet stylish blue jeans.