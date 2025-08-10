Indians across the world celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Like everyone else, Bollywood stars also marked the special occasion with their siblings. Many celebrities took to social media to share candid photos and videos, ranging from adorable throwback moments to heartfelt promises.

Stars including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and his family, and Kangana Ranaut celebrated the festival in their own unique way.

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared photos with Sara Ali Khan in Instagram and wrote, "Dear sister @saraalikhan95 ,I promise in this lifetime to always take care of you, always stand by you, always support you. I promise to give you love, strength and everything I can , even if I can't. Forever and ever your little bhai Jaan. Love you the most, happy Rakhi. #strongertogether"

Kartik Aaryan shared a video of her sister and wrote, "You know who not to mess with." The actor also shared a glimpse of his rakhi and the puja thali.

Ananya Panday shared a collage of adorable photos with her cousin brother and Saiyaara star, Ahaan Panday.

The text on the image read, "Happy Rakhi Ahaani! Love You @ahaanpandayy."

Akshay Kumar shared a picture with his sister Alka. She was seen wearing a yellow suit as she performed the Raksha Bandhan ceremony.

In the caption, Akshay wrote, "Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. (With my eyes closed, I see my mother. And with my eyes open, I see your smile.) Love you, Alka. Happy Rakhi."

Priyanka Chopra also shared a photo of Mannara Chopra and Siddharth Chopra and wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan @siddharthchopra89 thank you @memannara for trying the rakhi on my behalf. Love you both."

Karan Johar shared a video of his twins wherein he sings the song, "Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna hai and the twins asking him if taylor swift sang this song. the filmmaker than wishes happy rakhi

Kangana Ranaut also shared a video while tying rakhi to her brother and wrote, "Sabko Rakhsha Bandhan ki hardik Shubhkamnaen @aksht_ranaut"

Arjun Kapoor shared a collage featuring all his sisters - Anshula, Janhvi, Sonam, Rhea and Khushi. The caption on the post read, "With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Bhumi Pednekar took a moment to celebrate her bond with her sister Samiksha and cousin.

Sharing a string of pictures with them, the actress wrote,"Surrounded by love, Happy Rakshabandhan. With his blessings. @samikshapednekar @sameerudesh @shanoosharmarahihai @tusharhiranandani @backbaylife."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback photo with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. The image featured the sibling duo wearing traditional ensembles.

She added a "Happy Rakhi" sticker in the post.

Saba Pataudi, just like every other brother-sister duo, is celebrating the Rakshabandhan festival today, on August 9, and to mark this occasion, she has shared a series of beautiful pictures featuring the entire Khan family. Saba took to her social media and dropped a carousel full of nostalgia, with pictures featuring Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, among others. While sharing these pictures, she attached a heartfelt note.

She wrote, "Happy Rakhi! To my brother... Bhai, to all the years growing up, I know we've led our separate lives, been busy with respective things, and still found time to make moments matter. I ❤️ you always. And have your back! As I'm sure you do mine My duas and prayers will protect you, especially when I worry about your safety, and in this mad world, life is so unpredictable. I wish you all the best today and always. That's a given."

"To Kamal, my other brother The same! You've been a gem, and I treasure each moment ✨️ Kunal Kemmu — SO proud And you're a brother I'm thrilled to have found! And all my darling cousins... you ALL rock! Soha n Bebo... sisters are the best. Loveeee you both! Some old pics taken by me of Sara n Iggy's first Rakhi (tag if used!) and a random share from a follower of Bhai n Abba. My favourite pic," she further added while writing about Soha, Kareena, Sara, and others.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from Raksha Bandhan celebration. The first picture showed her tying Rakhi to Saif Ali Khan. She looks stunning in a red floral kurti, while Saif was seen in a white kurta pajama. Meanwhile, the next photo shows Soha and Kunal's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmi applying tilak on her cousin Ibrahim's forehead. Another photo shows her tying rakhi to him. "To love and protect #happyrakshabandhan," wrote Soha, while sharing the photos.

Other celebs who shared photos and videos with their siblings are Sanjay Dutt-Priya Dutt, Sonu-Neha and Tony Kakkar.