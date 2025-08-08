It seems like 2025 is turning into the year of exes' reunions. After Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's PDA on social media, and Seema Sajdeh and Malaika hosting Salman Khan's family for lunch, Thursday saw another headline-making encounter. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff—once one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples—were spotted at the premiere of Mouni Roy's new political thriller, Salakaar.

Both Tiger and Disha opted for coordinated black outfits, while Mouni stole the spotlight in a white saree.

Disha turned heads in a sizzling black shirt paired with ripped denim shorts, flaunting her toned legs. Tiger chose a sheer black shirt left unbuttoned, teamed with formal trousers and accessorised with aviator sunglasses, adding a stylish touch to the evening.

Although they arrived separately, their matching colour palette didn't go unnoticed. On the red carpet, Tiger greeted Mouni with a hug, and Mouni shared a warm hug with Disha as well. However, what caught netizens' attention was that Tiger and Disha neither spoke nor greeted each other. The duo didn't pose together, nor were they seen inside the venue at the same time, leading many to believe Tiger deliberately ignored Disha.

One user asked, "What's wrong between Tiger and Disha?"

Another wrote, "Are they fine?"

A third commented, "Tiger hugged Mouni but not Disha..."

About Disha and Tiger

While Disha and Tiger have never publicly confirmed their relationship or their split. The couple parted ways in mid-2022. Despite the apparent breakup, Disha continues to share a warm bond with Tiger's family. She often interacts with his mother, Ayesha Shroff, and sister, Krishna Shroff, on social media and even received a sweet birthday wish from Ayesha earlier this year.