Bollywood actor Disha Patani is known for her fashion sense and fitness regime. She never fails to captivate her fans with her bold sartorial choices, often opting for low-neck outfits and sultry sarees. Whether it's a red carpet event or a casual outing, Disha often turns heads, frequently flaunting plunging necklines in everything, be it sarees to one-pieces.

Apart from making headlines for her fashion, Disha is also celebrated for her intense fitness routine, which includes kickboxing, gym workouts, pilates, and dance. As an avid social media user, she often shares glimpses of her workout regimen with her followers.

On Monday, Disha set the internet ablaze with a video of herself performing a sensual dance to Jiya Jale from Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se. In the video, she tried her hand at chair dancing for the first time, wearing a black bralette and shorts as she gracefully swayed to the music.

However, her sultry moves in high heels didn't go down well with netizens as they criticised her for the same.

"First time trying it, will keep practising with the sexiest teacher," Disha wrote in the caption.

A user commented, "Why am I feeling embarrassed to watch these moves on this song?" Another wrote, "Am I the only one who feels the track has been misused?"

Ayesha Shroff, mother of Disha's ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff, reacted with a red heart and fire emojis. Her close friend Mouni Roy also dropped a "Wowww" along with fire emojis, clearly impressed by the performance.

Disha on dance

Disha has often spoken about how dance plays a vital role in her well-being. In an earlier interview, she shared, "I am a dance lover, and it's the ultimate therapy for me to attain physical and mental fitness. Moreover, whenever I dance, I feel every bit of my body is energised."

Personal and Professional Life

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, and Jacqueline Fernandez. She also has a cameo appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming action thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar.

In her personal life, Disha and Tiger Shroff reportedly parted ways in 2022. She is now rumoured to be dating Serbian model-actor Aleksander Alexilic.