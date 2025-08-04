There are very few friendships in Bollywood that truly give us major friendship goals. It has long been rumoured that two female stars in B-town can't be friends, and that there's always animosity or a catfight brewing. But as it's Friendship Week, it's the perfect time to shine light on some genuine bonds that break the stereotype.

Here's a look at real-life besties in Bollywood who redefine friendship.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy became close during Akshay Kumar's tour and have been inseparable ever since. The duo is often spotted together at events and parties. From dinner outings to impromptu hangouts, their bond is hard to miss. Mouni is frequently seen hanging out with her husband Suraj Nambiar and best friend Disha in Mumbai.

On Friendship Day, August 3, Mouni penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude to her close friends.

Mouni Roy wrote, "As a sit in my bed inebriated with meds & incapacitated I only think of my friends, mostly my girlfriends and a few boys who have held me through in this journey of life & boy o boy are you guys magical. You all know who you are (and if you doubt it you aren't em) I have survived and still living coz of you. So thaankkk youuu. I love you like I love my loon moon & the stars. Thank you besties. Happy friendships day. It's not this day but erry'day that I celebrate your being, your existence. THANK YOU! P.s felt right today might delete it later. lol."

To this, Disha Patani wrote, "Happy friendship day my monzu❤️ grateful for you.."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora

No Bollywood besties list is complete without Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora. Their iconic girl gang includes Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. Whether it's luxurious vacations, power yoga sessions, or stylish night outs, Kareena and Malaika embody sass, loyalty, and sisterhood.

Recently, on a Sunday, Malaika hosted a brunch for her close friends and spent quality time with her son, Arhaan.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya and Shanaya's friendship dates back to their school days. The star kids are each other's biggest cheerleaders. When Shanaya made her Bollywood debut this year, Ananya, despite being out of town for a shoot, gave her bestie a warm shoutout on social media.

Orry and Nysa Devgn

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, shares a close bond with Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Orry is often seen at events and parties with Nysa and regularly shares glimpses of their outings on social media. He also shares friendships with other star kids like Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. As he celebrated his 30th birthday, Nysa was present at the bash, and Orry shared a birthday reel featuring their moments together.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer and Arjun's friendship began on the sets of Gunday, where their on-screen camaraderie evolved into a genuine off-screen bond. Over the years, the duo has maintained a close friendship and often leave fun comments on each other's social media posts.

Alia Bhatt and the Ranjan Sisters

Alia Bhatt shares a deep bond with Akansha and Anushka Ranjan. This trio is often spotted vacationing together, enjoying family gatherings, and sharing unfiltered moments of laughter and support.