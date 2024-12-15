On Sunday, December 15, 2024, the tragic news of Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing broke on social media, causing shockwaves among fans and the global music community. The announcement sparked an outpouring of grief online, with tributes flooding in from fans, fellow musicians, and admirers who have taken to social media and various platforms to honour his monumental contributions to music.

On Sunday, Zakir Hussain's nephew publicly dismissed reports of the legendary tabla maestro's death, labelling them misinformation.

His nephew Ameer took to Twitter and wrote "I am Zakir Hussain's nephew and he has not passed away. We ask for prayers for my Uncle's health. Can you please remove this misinformation. He is in a serious condition and we ask for all his fans around the world to pray for his health."

Can’t wrap my head around the news. I’m in pain. Sending love and strength to all his admirers during this difficult time. May we find comfort in his legacy and the joy he brought to our lives. ??#zakirhussain #RIP pic.twitter.com/eF79mMDw0a — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) December 15, 2024

Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia had confirmed that his condition was critical.

Zakir Hussain is still alive, he is very critical but still breathing: Sister

"My brother is deeply ill at this time. We are asking for all his fans around India and around the world to pray for him, to pray for his health. But as India's greatest ever exports, do not finish him off just yet," Zakir Hussain's sister Khurshid Aulia told news agency PTI.

The news of his passing is not true. Please send him your best wishes. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 15, 2024

However, Amitabh Bachchan and several other celebs consoled his demise

Earlier, MIB had confirmed the news. However, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has deleted a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the musician's death. Major news publications also reported the news of his death.

T 5224 - .. a very sad day ..? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2024

Who is Zakir Hussain?

Zakir Hussain is among India's most cherished musicians, celebrated not only for his extraordinary talent as a tabla virtuoso but also for his impactful contributions as a composer and producer. Born on March 9, 1951, in Mahim, Mumbai, to legendary tabla maestro Alla Rakha and Bavi Begum, Zakir displayed an innate aptitude for music early in life. He began studying the mridangam, another traditional percussion instrument, under his father's guidance at the tender age of three and was already performing on stage by the time he turned 12.

Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain is no more.

pic.twitter.com/0EpQOaZjR3 — Pushkar Ranade (@magicsilicon) December 15, 2024

Over the course of his illustrious career, Hussain earned worldwide acclaim for his unparalleled rhythmic expertise and innovative approach, especially in the realms of classical and fusion music. His efforts played a crucial role in popularizing Indian classical music on the global stage. He also collaborated with several renowned Western musicians, establishing iconic partnerships, including his involvement in the broader world music and fusion movements alongside figures associated with the legendary Beatles.

What sad news #ZakirHussain no more?

Remember listening to him mesmerized at Prithvi Theatre years ago.

Last curtain for an outstanding artist pic.twitter.com/79DBi9CnGJ — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) December 15, 2024

In 2024, Ustad Zakir Hussain created history at the 66th Grammy Awards by becoming the first Indian musician to win three Grammy Awards in a single evening. This remarkable achievement underscored his unparalleled talent and contributions to both Indian classical music and the global fusion scene.