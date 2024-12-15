Legendary Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away at 73 in US Hospital; Tributes Pour In
On Sunday, December 15, 2024, the tragic news of Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing broke on social media, causing shockwaves among fans and the global music community. The announcement sparked an outpouring of grief online, with tributes flooding in from fans, fellow musicians, and admirers who have taken to social media and various platforms to honour his monumental contributions to music.

On Sunday, Zakir Hussain's nephew publicly dismissed reports of the legendary tabla maestro's death, labelling them misinformation. 

His nephew Ameer took to Twitter and wrote "I am Zakir Hussain's nephew and he has not passed away. We ask for prayers for my Uncle's health. Can you please remove this misinformation. He is in a serious condition and we ask for all his fans around the world to pray for his health."

Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia had confirmed that his condition was critical.

Zakir Hussain is still alive, he is very critical but still breathing: Sister

"My brother is deeply ill at this time. We are asking for all his fans around India and around the world to pray for him, to pray for his health. But as India's greatest ever exports, do not finish him off just yet," Zakir Hussain's sister Khurshid Aulia told news agency PTI.

However, Amitabh Bachchan and several other celebs consoled his demise

Earlier, MIB had confirmed the news. However, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has deleted a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the musician's death. Major news publications also reported the news of his death.

MIB confirmed and later deleted the tweet

Who is Zakir Hussain?

Zakir Hussain is among India's most cherished musicians, celebrated not only for his extraordinary talent as a tabla virtuoso but also for his impactful contributions as a composer and producer. Born on March 9, 1951, in Mahim, Mumbai, to legendary tabla maestro Alla Rakha and Bavi Begum, Zakir displayed an innate aptitude for music early in life. He began studying the mridangam, another traditional percussion instrument, under his father's guidance at the tender age of three and was already performing on stage by the time he turned 12.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Hussain earned worldwide acclaim for his unparalleled rhythmic expertise and innovative approach, especially in the realms of classical and fusion music. His efforts played a crucial role in popularizing Indian classical music on the global stage. He also collaborated with several renowned Western musicians, establishing iconic partnerships, including his involvement in the broader world music and fusion movements alongside figures associated with the legendary Beatles.

In 2024, Ustad Zakir Hussain created history at the 66th Grammy Awards by becoming the first Indian musician to win three Grammy Awards in a single evening. This remarkable achievement underscored his unparalleled talent and contributions to both Indian classical music and the global fusion scene.

