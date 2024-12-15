South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in an intimate traditional wedding ceremony held in Goa. The event was attended by close family members and friends.

On December 12, Keerthy Suresh took to her official social media handle and shared a series of candid moments from her special day. She captioned her wedding pictures as "#ForTheLoveOfNyke."

Keerthy Suresh & Antony Thattil drop dreamy pictures from their white wedding

On Sunday, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil shared enchanting pictures from their dreamy white wedding.

The couple looked ethereal as they exchanged vows at a picturesque white ceremony. Keerthy stunned in a gorgeous white gown with a flowing trail, while Antony complemented her in a crisp white suit.

Among the slew of photos shared on social media, one particularly heartwarming moment captured the couple sharing a passionate kiss, delighting fans and well-wishers.

Keerthy's Instagram comment section overflowed with love and congratulatory messages from fans and friends. Her Baby John co-star Varun Dhawan chimed in with a sweet note, commenting, "So beautiful."

Their wedding photographer, Joseph Radhik, shared the memorable moment online with the caption: "Keerthy + Antony! Pronounced man and wife. That one EPIC moment I always want to capture at every wedding—except this one lasted for just one frame."

Ahead of her wedding, Keerthy Suresh sought blessings at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. Videos of her visit surfaced on social media, showing her accompanied by her father and producer G Suresh Kumar, along with actress Menaka.

Who is Keerthy Suresh's husband Antony Thattil?

According to reports, Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman who owns a chain of resorts in his hometown of Kochi. Antony is known to be media-shy and prefers to keep a low profile. For the unversed, Keerthy and Antony met during their teenage years and have been together for the past 15 years.

All you need to know about Keerthy Suresh's filmography

Keerthy Suresh began her career as a child actor in the early 2000s. She made her debut as a lead actress with the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali. She went on to star in Ring Master (2014), Idhu Enna Maayam (2015), Nenu Sailaja, Rajinimurugan, and Remo (2016), Bairavaa (2017), and Nenu Local (2017), as well as Sarkar, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, and Mahanati (2018). She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati.