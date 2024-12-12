Congratulations are in order for South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in a traditional wedding ceremony in Goa. The intimate affair was graced by their families and close friends.

Newlywed Keerthy Suresh took to her official social media handle and shared a series of candid moments from her special day. She captioned her wedding pictures as "#ForTheLoveOfNyke."

In the first picture shared by Keerthy Suresh, the couple is seen exchanging garlands while their loved ones shower them with blessings. A priest is also visible, performing the rituals.

A few other pictures capture Keerthy smiling for the camera. The third picture features Antony and Keerthy posing together with a dog, adding a special touch to the moment.

What did the bride and groom opt for?

Staying true to tradition, the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a traditional South Indian saree with a golden border. The groom, Antony, opted for a white dhoti and shawl, complementing the cultural essence of the ceremony.

In a few pictures, the groom was seen wearing an ivory and shimmery white kurta-pyjama.

Keerthy's Instagram comment section is filled with love and congratulations from fans and friends alike, including fellow stars Raashii Khanna and Hansika Motwani.

A person wrote, "Counting down the days until forever ♾️ begins. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy, and happiness! congratulations kitty."

Ahead of her wedding, Keerthy Suresh sought blessings at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. Videos of her visit surfaced on social media, showing her accompanied by her father and producer G Suresh Kumar, along with actress Menaka.

Who is Keerthy Suresh's husband Antony Thattil?

According to reports, Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman who owns a chain of resorts in his hometown of Kochi. Antony is known to be media-shy and prefers to keep a low profile. For the unversed, Keerthy and Antony met during their teenage years and have been together for the past 15 years. Antony also has a private Instagram account with 550 followers.

All you need to know about Keerthy Suresh's filmography

Keerthy Suresh began her career as a child actor in the early 2000s. She made her debut as a lead actress with the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali. She went on to star in Ring Master (2014), Idhu Enna Maayam (2015), Nenu Sailaja, Rajinimurugan, and Remo (2016), Bairavaa (2017), and Nenu Local (2017), as well as Sarkar, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, and Mahanati (2018). She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati.