Days after, Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan invited huge wrath over his provocative remarks on social media, Delhi Police cyber cell has booked and slapped Khan with sedition charges. Khan had posted about on alleged "persecution" of Muslims in the country.

According to reports, Delhi Police Joint Commissioner special cell, Neeraj Thakur an FIR has been registered against Zafarul Islam Khan under Indian Penal Code sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

The report stated that the FIR was filed on the complaint of a Vasant Kunj resident. The complaint reached the Lodhi Colony office of the anti-terror squad, special cell, through the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Safdarjung Enclave.

'Bigots will face an avalanche': Zafarul Islam Khan's controversial remark

On April 28, taking to his Facebook account, the Delhi Minorities panel chief had posted, "Thank you Kuwait for standing with the Indian Muslims! The Hindutva bigots calculated that given the huge economic stakes involved the Muslim and Arab world will not care about the persecution of Muslims in India."

Khan further wrote, "Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche."

I realise my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive: Khan apologises after backlash

Zafarul Islam Khan apologised issuing a statement after his provocative post garnered a huge backlash. He wrote, "I realise that my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive in view of our county facing a medical emergency and fighting an unseen enemy. I apologise to all whose sentiments were hurt," Khan said in a statement.

"I have not complained against my country to any foreign government or organization nor I intend to do so in future. I am a patriot to the core and I have always defended my country abroad. However, at the same time, I have always been vocal about the problems in our country like any other country but we and our political, constitutional and judicial system are capable to tackle them," he had said.

Issuing a statement on his Facebook, Khan said that he was a patriot and never tried to hamper India's image at any forum. He said like any other Indian Muslim, he firmly believed in the Indian Constitution and the rule of law.

Khan also alleged that his views were "distorting and fabricating" and his post was distorted on a few electronic media forums. He also added legal notice has been sent to a news channel in this regard, he said.