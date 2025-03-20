For months, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, have been in the headlines due to speculation about trouble in their marriage. On March 20, 2025, the couple was spotted at the Bandra Family Court for the final hearing of their divorce proceedings.

Dhanashree, a social media influencer, arrived at the court wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses, and a mask, while Chahal kept a low profile in a black jacket and blue denim jeans, with his face partially covered.

However, it was Chahal's exit from the court that grabbed everyone's attention. After the divorce was finalized, the cricketer removed his jacket, revealing a black t-shirt with the bold text: "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy."

The message on his t-shirt immediately sparked speculation among netizens, many assumed that Chahal was taking a sly dig at his now ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Take a look at the reactions

A user decoded the meaning of Yuzvendra's t-shirt, "It means to become financially independent and take care of oneself, similar to how a sugar daddy would provide for someone else."

Another user mentioned, "Hahaha right yuziiii . Nailed it."

The third one mentioned, "Of course. He had to pay 4.75 cr his hard earned money for 18 months for marriage and no kids.. I don't understand why is law only made to support ladies.. and now where are the people who always talks about feminism??? In our country dowry is not legal but talking money from your ex-husband in name of alimony is legal."

About Yuzvendra and Chalal's love story

While neither Chahal nor Dhanashree have addressed the matter on social media, their love story began during the COVID-19 pandemic. It all started with an Instagram DM, which quickly blossomed into a whirlwind romance. Dhanashree, a popular influencer and dancer, caught Chahal's attention with her talent, and the connection grew stronger.

On December 22, 2020, the couple tied the knot in an intimate, traditional Indian wedding at Karma Lakelands in Gurugram.

However, in November 2024, speculation about their troubled marriage escalated when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. While multiple reports confirm their divorce, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has issued an official statement.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has been spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash.