The divorce petition of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, is set to be decided by the Bombay High Court on March 20, 2025. The court directed the family court to expedite the decision, citing Chahal's upcoming participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his potential unavailability.

On March 19, 2025, the Bombay High Court overturned the family court's earlier decision, which had denied the couple's request to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period required under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Chahal's Alimony agreement

As per their consent agreement, Chahal agreed to pay permanent alimony of ₹4.75 crore to Dhanashree Verma. Of this amount, ₹2.37 crore and ₹55,000 have already been paid.

Chahal and Mahvash were spotted together enjoying cosy time

However, just a day before the court proceedings, a video of Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash has gone viral on social media. The popular Instant Bollywood page shared a clip of the duo engaged in a cozy moment—deep in conversation while scrolling through a phone.

Netizens were not pleased with the video, criticizing Chahal for publicly spending time with RJ Mahvash before his divorce was officially finalized. Many felt he could have waited for the official confirmation before being spotted in such moments.

Chahal & RJ Mahvash dating rumors sparked during ICC Champions Trophy Final Appearance

Speculation about Chahal and RJ Mahvash's relationship first arose on March 9, 2025, during the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand. The duo was seen enjoying the match together, laughing and exchanging candid glances in the stands. Several pictures and videos of their interactions quickly went viral, fueling dating rumours.

Following India's victory, Mahvash further intensified speculation by sharing videos and photos with Chahal on her Instagram profile, celebrating the team's win together.

This isn't the first time RJ Mahvash and Chahal have been spotted together. The duo also raised eyebrows when they attended a Christmas brunch together.

The post coincided with Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowing each other on social media, further fueling rumours of a split.