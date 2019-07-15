The excitement that gripped the cricket world during the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup final even caused a minor disagreement in Yuvraj Singh's household. Hazel Keech, wife of Yuvraj, who was born and brought up in England and is British on the side of her father, was apparently, thrilled at the triumph of the Three Lions.

Her husband, however, was feeling sad for the New Zealanders and believed that they deserved the title as much as England. He also expressed his opposition to the rule which acted in England's favour after both the main match and the super over were tied and declared them the winner. This rule stipulated that in case the super over also ended in a tie, the team with the greater number of boundaries in their innings and super over would be the winner.

The different views of the husband and wife on this issue were beautifully captured in an Instagram post put out by both Yuvi and his better half. This post contained a photo where Hazel can be seen in a triumphant mood with her arms aloft in celebration while her husband, sitting next to her, looking very sad. However, Yuvraj's mood seems to be artificial and for the camera while his wife looks genuinely happy.

The caption that Yuvraj posted read: "I don't agree with that rule! But many congratulations to Hazel Keech and England for finally winning the World Cup!!! Heart goes out to the Kiwis. They equally deserved it."

There was a response to this post from Keech who wrote: "I agree with you. I now understand what you mean when you say "if lucks on your side, anything can happen." PS: Spot the red and white."

One can totally understand the sentiments of Yuvraj. But the joy of Hazel bhabhi would make many Indian fans realize what this World Cup triumph means for the country where the game emerged. Even Yuvi would appreciate this. Besides, it's not smart to disagree with your wife!