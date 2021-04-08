Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa has successfully completed its first week run in theatres across the country on Wednesday, 7 April. The bilingual movie has performed well at the box office despite getting a decent start.

The film was released in over 400 screens in Karnataka, around 150 screens in Andhra and Telangana and around 100 in other parts of the country. The Santhosh Anandramm-directorial film was simultaneously released in a few foreign countries that include the US, Dubai and Australia.

Decent Opening

On the opening day, the movie, on average, had 70+ occupancy rate in theatres across Karnataka. Although Yuvarathnaa got a slow start, the inflow of the audience to theatres remained stable for the next few days due to the Good Friday holiday weekend.

However, the state government passed an order restricting theatres to operate with only 50 percent occupancy from 3 April which could have been a big blow to the film. The Karnataka Film Chamber and the makers of Yuvarathnaa along with Puneeth Rajkumar met Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to explain about the loss that the movie could suffer due to the sudden order.

Hence, the Karnataka government allowed cinema halls to have 100 percent occupancy till 7 April.

On the other hand, the makers of Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa have claimed that the movie is doing well at the box office, but they have remained tight-lipped about its collection. An estimate from the trade sources says that the movie, which has Sayyeshaa in the female lead, has grossed over Rs 30 crore in the first week.

Set for OTT Release

Meanwhile, the Santhosh Anandramm-directorial movie (Kannada version) is set for the OTT release on Friday, 9 April, just eight days after its theatrical release. This is expected to take a toll on the film's collection at the box office.

"Given the present pandemic situation, the decision has been taken keeping in mind larger reach of the good content to more audience, especially families and elderly. The movie will continue to be screened in theatres. We seek cooperation from all fans, the film fraternity, and all our well-wishers," Hombale Films said in a press release.

Yuvarathnaa in Telugu States

Meanwhile, Yuvarathnaa is doing quite better than newly-released Telugu films in some centres that include Vijayawada in Andhra and Telangana, a report on Sakshi claims.