Two years after the release of Natasaarvabhowma, Puneeth Rajkumar is returning with his much-delayed Yuvarathnaa. The movie, in two languages (Kannada and Telugu), is seeing the light of the day on Thursday, 1 April.

Advance Booking

The advance booking for the tickets was kicked-off in prime centres on Sunday, 28 February. The fans of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has given a good response to the pre-booking in Bengaluru. Cashing on the craze, many single screens are having special early morning shows for the fans at 6.00 am.

As of now, the advance booking for over 635 shows is on BookMyShow website. For special morning shows, the price of the tickets is higher than normal at single screens. For regular shows, the ticket price is somewhere between Rs 150-200.

In most of the multiplexes, the standard price of a ticket is Rs 236.

Covid-19 Impact

During normal times, many theatres would have completely sold out tickets for most shows a day before the release of a Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer, but since the Covid-19 is still around, the audience are hesitant to turn up to theatres like before.

"Only the crazy fans are showing excess interest to watch the first-day first show. With the second wave of Covid-19 hitting Karnataka, people have become more cautious to come to theatres. They are likely to turn up once the initial craze eases down," a theatre owner tells IBT Media.

If the film opens to positive reviews, there are high chances of the movie running into packed houses at the weekend, predict industry insiders.

The film is estimated to be releasing in around 400 screens in Karnataka, around 150 in Andhra and Telangana and about 100 across the country. The Santhosh Anandramm-directorial film is simultaneously releasing in a few foreign countries that include the US, Dubai and Australia.

Hombale Films-funded Yuvarathnaa has Dhananjaya playing the antagonist with veteran actor Prakash Raj enacting an important role. Sayyesha is the female lead in the flick.