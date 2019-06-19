In what seems to be an instance of Andhra Pradesh's vindictive politics taking its course, a ruling YSRCP lawmaker has said former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu will be evicted from his house on the banks of Krishna river.

The building was built illegally on the river bed, according to the ruling party, which wrested power from Naidu under the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy. The dispute is currently in the High Court.

YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who has been fighting cases against illegal construction on the Krishna river bank for five years, said his fight against all illegal construction would continue until they are demolished.

"I will not rest till Naidu's house also will be demolished and he is evicted from his house," Reddy, who is likely to take over as chairman of AP State Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), was quoted as saying in local media reports.

He also criticised Naidu for staying in illegal construction at Vundavalli on the banks of Krishna River, after making tall promises over construction of capital Amaravati. Reddy said Naidu didn't even choose to have his own house in Amaravati.

"While our party president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has bought a piece of land and constructed a permanent residence at Tadepalli, Naidu still has no house in Amaravati. He has no moral right to talk about Jagan's residential status," Reddy, who defeated Naidu's son and political heir Nara Lokesh in the recent assembly election, said.

Naidu had written to the state government only a few days ago, seeking permission to use the 'Praja Vedika', an extension to his residential building, for official purposes, as part of his official entitlement. He has been staying in the bunglow for the last four years, after the state administration moved to Vijaywada from Hyderabad.

The house was originally owned by an industrialist, but was leased by the previous state government for the official residence of the chief minister. The government later constructed the 'Praja Vedika' to conduct meetings.

TDP's reaction

After the stir caused by Ramakrishna Reddy's statement, TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav said that YSRCP is resorting to vindictive politics, which the present CM said he will not do. He said that everybody will honor whatever orders are given by the court.