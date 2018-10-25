YSR Congress Party chief Jaganmohan Reddy was attacked on Thursday with what looks like a sophisticated knife.
The assailant wanted to take a selfie with the party chief before he attacked him.
Reddy was given immediate first-aid at the airport and then taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
Live Updates
New revelation by police says that attacker is YSRCP supporter
During the investigation, the police have revealed that Srinivas, the airport waiter who attacked Jaganmohan Reddy is a supporter of YSR Congress Party, reports a TV news channel News18.
The attack was done to gain sympathy votes from the voters.
TDP blames Centre for the attack
TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has put the onus on the Centre for Reddy's attack. He said, "Security at the airport comes under a central agency. We condemn the incident and will conduct a thorough inquiry."
Srinivas did not want Reddy to come to power
Srinivas, the attacker had approached Reddy, who was waiting at the airport lounge with a cup of tea. He then asked Reddy for a selfie, according to The Quint.
During their conversation, the airport waiter also asked Reddy if he would win 160 seats in the next election.
YSRCP questions airport's security
Members of the YSR Congress Party demanded immediate action against the assailant. They also questioned the airport security. A TV news channel claimed that there was no frisking done before entering the airport.
"When you cannot even take in a nail cutter, how did this youth get into the lounge with that sharp instrument," asked YSRCP MLA Roja Selvamani reports Indian Express.
[WATCH] Attacker was led away by the airport police after the incident
The video, which was uploaded by a user on Twitter shows the assailant led away by the police. Later, the injured Jaganmohan Reddy walks by.
#YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed on his arm by unidentified assailant at #Visakhapatnam Airport.— ?Yeswanth(యశ్వంత్) ? (@yeswanth86) October 25, 2018
Here is the video of Airport lounges. @Ashi_IndiaToday @umasudhir @Paul_Oommen @BDUTT @rajkarsewak @sardesairajdeep #Ysjagan #YSJAGANLatestNews #Attackonjagan pic.twitter.com/pFC5SJZcVz
Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu asks all agencies to investigate the attack
"Shocked by the attack on Jagan Reddy. Asked all agencies to investigate the matter thoroughly, including CISF. Asked secretary civil aviation to fix responsibility. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack, we'll punish the guilty. Investigation underway, started immediately," tweets Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu.
Prabhu made this remark after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi tagged him in a tweet asking the minister's action regarding the incident.
Reddy on his way to Hyderabad
After the attack and the first-aid, it is reported that Reddy was boarded his flight and is on his way to Hyderabad. He will meet and consult a doctor at the state capital.
Reddy attacked with a blade used for roster-fighting
The attacker, Srinivas, who works at a restaurant in the airport apporached the YSRCP leader for a selfie. He then whipped out his blade and attacked Reddy.
Srinivas suddenly whipped out a blade that is normally used during rooster fights and lunged at Reddy. He clearly wanted to stab Reddy in the neck, but Reddy deflected the blade and suffered an injury on his shoulder. Srinivas was overpowered by YSRCP workers and handed over to the police at the airport," Malla Vijay Prasad, the YSRCP head in Visakhapatnam was quoted saying by Times of India.
Reddy injured on his arm
Jaganmohan Reddy was injured on his forearm. However, he was not seriously injured.
He was given immediate first-aid at the airport and then taken to a hospital for further treatment.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemns the attack
Asaduddin Owaisi called the attack as cowardly and expressed his shock. He tweeted, "I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on @ysjagan this is a major security lapse which must be probed @sureshpprabhu how can a person bring a dagger inside the airport,and in a lounge ,politicians are vulnerable with this NEW phenomenon of selfies(sic)."
I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on @ysjagan this is a major security lapse which must be probed @sureshpprabhu how can a person bring a dagger inside the airport,and in a lounge ,politicians are vulnerable with this NEW phenomenon of selfies— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 25, 2018
YSRCP alleges conspiracy by ruling Telangana Desam Party govt
YSR Congress Party has alleged that the attack was part of a TDP conspiracy.
The assailant who was detained by the airport security is said to work at the airport.
Indian Express reported that the canteen where Srinivas worked is owned by TDP leader Harshavardhan.
Srinivas was hired just a few days back.
However, the TDP has denied the charges.