YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which swept to power in Andhra Pradesh with a landslide victory, has bagged 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. It also won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

As counting in a couple of constituencies continued past midnight with a keen tussle between the YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the final tally became clear early Friday.

The TDP finished a distant second with 23 Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats.

Actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP), which made the electoral debut, bagged one Assembly seat. Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) drew blank.

In 2014, the TDP had bagged 102 seats while it's then allied BJP had won four seats. The YSRCP had won 67 seats while two independents were also elected. In the simultaneous Lok Sabha polls, TDP had won 15 seats, YSRCP eight and BJP two seats.

In the results declared late Thursday night, TDP' Galla Jayadev retained Guntur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,800 votes over his nearest rival M. Venugopal Reddy of the YSRCP.

TDP's Kesineni Nani and K. Rammohan Naidu also retained Vijayawada and Srikakulam Lok Sabha seats respectively after a close contest.