If you are an avid Instagram Reel scroller, you must have come across numerous reels and videos of Harshvardhan Rane going all out to promote his film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The actor is on an India tour, travelling in a van, meeting fans, barging into theaters, and interacting with audiences. His co-star Sonam Bajwa has also joined him.

Several photos and videos from Harshvardhan's meet-and-greet sessions have gone viral on Instagram; our feeds are filled with clips of him speaking his heart out on love and how he has carved a niche for himself.

During his India tour, while interacting with crowds, he was also seen promoting Ayushmann's film Thamma, which released alongside his. As the two films continue their run, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is inching close to the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office, while Thamma is going strong with collections of around Rs 20–30 crore.

'Nepotism Khatam Kar dia': Harshvardhan Rane

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Harshvardhan is seen standing next to his co-star Sonam Bajwa, and says, "This Diwali, you supported the films of two outsiders. Ayushmann Khurrana's film was released along with mine. Please watch both the films and enjoy them. This sends out a good message that you people alone have finished nepotism in the entire Bollywood."

"I hope you like it. And those of your family members who haven't watched it yet, please come again with them," he added.

Harshvardhan is constantly commenting on reels and replying to common people's comments, not just interacting with fans in real life but also engaging with them online. However, many have called him out for his over-the-top promotional tactics, accusing him of overusing the outsider tag to draw attention.

A user wrote, "Itna outsider card toh Kartik Aaryan ne bhi nhi khela. no but in all seriousness, i appreciate and respect his struggle, but this is too much.."

A comment read, "There are so many outsiders in this industry and they have spoken about their struggle while getting movies or their Film being snatched by nepo but no one has whined like he is doing Ayushman is outsider too we all know and we appreciate his work and we will do it for harshvardhan too If your work is worth it No one is going to watch your movie just because you are outsider if your film sucks.."

harshvardhan rane what a downfall man he was better underrated this man has been spitting nonsense since the release he's been playing the game of outsider but cannot mention sonam anywhere dragged saiyaara where aneet is an outsider, embarrassing — r. (@riticosmic) October 27, 2025

Whereas another netizen opined, "He's embarrassing himself at this point ... and dragged Ayushman also ... he's a good actor ... should let his work speak for itself."

A user commented, "Harshvardhan Rane what a downfall man he was better underrated this man has been spitting nonsense since the release. He's been playing the game of outsider but cannot mention sonam anywhere dragged saiyaara where aneet is an outsider, embarrassing.."

Another commented, "When he said "Meri film " I was like dude , what about Sonam , that's not your film you both are part of it so say "Hmari film"

The next one wrote, "This guy will single-handedly make people support nepos over outsiders in near future.."

Work front

Back in February, his Bollywood debut film, Sanam Teri Kasam (2016), was re-released in theatres and became a sensation across social media. The romantic drama went on to become the highest-grossing re-released Indian film.

Directed by Milaap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat revolves around a passionate lover who is a politician, Vikramaditya (played by Harshvardhan Rane), who falls in love with an actor, Adaa (played by Sonam Bajwa). The romance turns toxic when Harshvardhan's character desperately chases Sonam's character and wants to marry her.

Harshvardhan will be seen in another romantic drama titled Silaa.