YouTubers Nuseir Yassin, Pushkar Raj Thakur commend PM Modi's vision for India's future

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India is on an unprecedented growth path and the world has seen robust transformation, his remarks were met with commendation from many, including Israeli-Palestinian vlogger Nuseir Yassin and Indian YouTuber Pushkar Raj Thakur on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the NDTV World Summit, said India has a "double AI" advantage and that when the power of 'Aspirational India' and 'Artificial Intelligence' combine, it is natural for development to take place quickly.

Talking to IANS, Pushkar Raj Thakur said, "If we look at India, it is growing rapidly. PM Modi talked about Aspirational India and double AI. I want to say that the people of India are very aspirational. If we look at business, industries, and startups, they are growing rapidly under his leadership."

Pushkar Raj Thakur asserted that the next 20 years will be completely transformative for India.

"As PM Modi said India will see significant change in the next 100 years. But, I want to say that the next 20 years will be crucial for India," he added.

The Indian YouTuber called the youth of the country 'assets' who will transform India.

"Youth is the biggest asset. As they will be educated and skilled, it will create employment. PM Modi also talked about the 'Skill India' scheme, this will surely help the youth of the country to be educated and skilled. And when the youths will be skilled, it will create employment. Right now, youths are somehow lacking in skills and there is a need to work on it," he added.

Israeli-Palestinian vlogger Nuseir Yassin also lauded PM Modi's vision and expressed that he wanted to move to India after seeing the growth of the nation.

"The leadership of PM Modi is great. I think it will be very nice if he gets awarded a Nobel Prize. Under his leadership, India is growing rapidly on the path of development. India is also going to have the largest Internet user base in the world. Looking at all these things, I want to move to India," he concluded.

