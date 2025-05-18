YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra among 6 others arrested for spying for Pakistan [Details]

The world witnessed a deadly terror attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people. In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out precision strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists.

Retaliating against India, Pakistan launched a series of relentless drone and missile attacks that lasted for four consecutive days. However, on the fourth day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that both nations had agreed to a ceasefire. Despite the agreement, Pakistan violated the truce just hours later by launching another offensive. In response, India stood firm, vowing not to bow down and affirming that Operation Sindoor would continue to safeguard its citizens.

On May 10, both countries finally reached an understanding to de-escalate tensions and halt the hostilities that had been triggered by India's decisive counter-strikes.

Although both sides are now attempting to restore peace, Operation Sindoor remains active, and India has stated it will retaliate against Pakistan whenever required.

#WATCH | Hisar, Haryana | DSP Kamaljeet says, "Yesterday, based on inputs that we had, we arrested Jyoti, daughter of Haris Kumar, under the Official Secret Act and BNS 152. We have received some suspicious things after we recovered her mobile and laptop. We have taken her on a…

Travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra arrested for passing India's secrets to Pakistan

A week after the ceasefire announcement and mutual restoration of peace, Indian authorities arrested six Indian nationals, including Haryana-based travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra, for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani operatives. Alongside Jyoti, five other vloggers and social media influencers were taken into custody.

According to a report in India Today, these individuals allegedly acted as agents, financial conduits, and informants, with networks operating primarily in Haryana and Punjab.

Authorities revealed that Jyoti, who ran the YouTube channel Travel with Jo, had visited Pakistan in 2023 after obtaining a visa through commission agents. During her visit, she reportedly developed close ties with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a staff member at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Officials allege that Jyoti remained in contact with Pakistani operatives, including one Shakir, alias Rana Shahbaz, using encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. She reportedly saved his number under the alias "Jatt Randhawa."

The videos were posted around two months ago. Through her travelogues, Malhotra has attempted to portray several positive aspects of Pakistan on her Instagram. Investigators said Malhotra was used by foreign agents to record such videos for propaganda purposes due to her influence as a social media personality.

On Instagram, her videos show her crossing the Attari-Wagah border, exploring Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar, undertaking a bus journey, and her visit to the biggest Hindu temple, Katas Raj Temple, in Pakistan.

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested by Hisar Police in a high-profile espionage case. She was reportedly in contact with a Pakistani High Commission officer named Danish, who allegedly facilitated her visit to Pakistan. Jyoti, who runs a travel channel, is accused of…

Jyoti is further accused of sharing sensitive information related to Indian locations and actively portraying Pakistan in a positive light on social media. Reports also suggest that she entered into an intimate relationship with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) and travelled to Bali, Indonesia, with him.

Picture uploaded by Jyoti Malhotra on 22 March 2025. Location: Pakistan High Commission. Two other vloggers/YouTubers also appear in the photo: Yatri Doctor and Jasbir Singh Mahal.



It appears the Pakistan High Commission had organized a meet-up for Indian influencers. Was the… pic.twitter.com/gEO3C1MpKl — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 17, 2025

Jyoti has been charged under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. A written confession has reportedly been obtained, and the case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing in Hisar.

Other Accused:

Another key suspect is 32-year-old widow Guzala from Malerkotla, Punjab. She first visited the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to apply for a visa on February 27, 2025. Authorities allege that Danish, a staffer at the High Commission, initiated a romantic relationship with her through chats and video calls, eventually gaining her trust. Their communication continued via Telegram.

On April 23, Guzala returned to the High Commission, this time accompanied by her friend Banu Nasreena, also a widow from Malerkotla. Danish again facilitated their visa, which was issued the following day.

According to India Today, Danish transferred ₹10,000 to Guzala on March 7 via PhonePe and Rs 20,000 on March 23 via Google Pay. He then instructed her to redistribute Rs 10,000 in smaller amounts like Rs 1,800, Rs 899, Rs 699, and Rs 3,000 to various recipients.

Other individuals arrested in the case include Yameen Mohd, also from Malerkotla, who allegedly collaborated with Danish in financial transactions and visa-related activities; Devinder Singh Dhillon from Kaithal, Haryana, a Sikh student recruited during a pilgrimage to Pakistan who later sent videos of the Patiala cantonment; and Arman from Nuh, Haryana, who reportedly supplied Indian SIM cards, transferred funds, and attended the Defence Expo 2025 on instructions from Pakistani intelligence operatives.