Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who had previously maintained silence during the India-Pakistan conflict, faced heavy criticism for not acknowledging the bravery and success of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. Although she had shared a few words about the operation earlier, the post went largely unnoticed.

On Tuesday, Alia took to her Instagram to write a heartfelt note expressing her pride in the armed forces. She also addressed the India-Pakistan conflict, praising the valour and success of Operation Sindoor.

Her emotional post comes just hours before she is set to make her debut at Cannes 2025.

Ahead of her Cannes debut, Alia Bhatt shares a gratitude note for the armed forces, lauding the success of Operation Sindoor.

Alia Bhatt shared, "The last few nights have felt... different. There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days, we've felt that stillness. That quiet anxiety. That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation, behind every news notification, around every dinner table. We have felt the weight of knowing that somewhere, out there in the mountains, our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger. While most of us are tuckered into our homes, there are men and women standing in the dark, guarding our sleep with theirs. With their lives. And that reality... it does something to you. Because you realise this isn't just bravery. It's sacrifice."

She went on to talk about the mothers of these uniformed soldiers, Mother's Day and the soldiers India lost. Alia wrote, "We mourn the lives that have been lost, soldiers who will never come home, whose names are now etched in the soul of this country. May their families find strength in the nation's gratitude. So tonight, and every night forward, we hope for less silence born of tension, and more silence born of peace. And send love to every parent out there holding prayers, holding back tears. Because your strength moves this nation more than you'll ever know. We stand together. For our protectors. For India. Jai Hind."

However, her post didn't sit well with netizens, who were divided in their reactions. Many trolled her for sharing the note just a few hours ahead of her Cannes debut, accusing her of being performative.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "You failed to stand with the country during tough times. This post is just a cover-up now!"

Another user said, "And now the Indian celebrities are playing it safe and writing diplomatically about the whole situation after questions being raised by the Indian janta asking why no celebrity spoke up when it was time to speak up for the fear of losing millions of Pakistani followers.."

The third one said, "Great work by the PR team. Image building for Cannes. Groundbreaking move."

The fourth one mentioned, "To people saying she didn't post: Alia Bhatt posted for the indian armed forces on 7th May itself, and for that post she was called a Zionist by Pak fans and also dragged online just for standing by her nation.. Alia had even posted for Pahalgam attack. She has always been vocal. So do not point the gun at her."

Meanwhile, Alia's mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan was recently trolled after she shared a peace petition on social media, urging people to sign it in hopes that both countries would de-escalate the war-like situation.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to a horrifying terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight. In retaliation, India targeted terrorist base camps in Pakistan. This led to a swift escalation, with Pakistan responding through drone attacks. The tense back-and-forth eventually ended with a ceasefire agreement.

Several Pakistani celebrities, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Mawra Hocane, who have previously worked in India, publicly criticised India. Meanwhile, major Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have remained silent on the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.