YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Carry is famous for his roast videos. And every avid social media enthusiast is aware of the biggest virtual war that happened in 2020 -- the YouTuber Vs TikTokers.

The online war created immense social media unrest and Carry's roast video, which garnered tremendous views was pulled down from his YouTube channel. The YouTubers Vs, TikToker's feud, was so intense that, from millennials to Gen X and Gen Z, everyone was divided.

When the world was battling coronavirus, social media users were fighting for who is better YouTuber or a TikToker. However, content creator CarryMinati has a life beyond YouTube, social media and diss tracks.

Carry's social media presence is so impactful and strong that he was invited for a tete -e-tete with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her famous chat show' What Women want'. On Bebo's show, Carry was at his candid best, and with utmost honesty, he spoke at length about online bullying, his career, why he named himself 'CarryMinati', viral videos and the famous YouTuber Vs TikToker feud.

Well, we have seen Carry's unabashed roast on YouTube, let's take a look at Carry's candid confessions as he pours his heart out.

Sets the record straight, says: "Whenever I roast someone, I take their permission"

First of all, whenever I roast someone, I take their permission. The person should know that I am making a video on him. If that person is familiar with my content, they have an idea of what to expect, and obviously, if they are not, they can always check out my channel. Until I get permission, I do not make a video.

Speaking to Kareena, he added:

Secondly, from what I have seen, people's reactions are mostly positive. Even if they troll the person, he is still getting fame and the audience to showcase his content. I would say they definitely get a boost. And the tone of my videos is friends sitting together and making fun of each other. I never make it intense.

Kareena Kapoor asked CarryMinati about his thoughts on rape threats that female content creators get on their content.

Answering the same in Hindi, Youtuber CarryMinati said that it is very disturbing for him.

Being a male creator, I have a comfort zone that I can look stupid and that is ok with society. But on the other hand, if a girl wants to do something like this, then society has objections to it.

He further highlighted that he has seen female creators getting trolled in the comments section by girls. Talking about the challenges, CarryMinati said:

Problems arise when your parents don't support you. Then they go online and read such bad comments about their children and feel bad. The parents then question their kids about what are they doing and ask them to stop doing it. So I think this is one challenge that irrespective of gender, every creator has to face.

Kareena on Carry's famous roast that he did on his YouTuber channel on Tik Tokers and why was the video deleted by YouTuber

Carry said:

Ma'am agar is baat ka jawab mil jaye toh Kya he life hogi... Maggie bhi ek baar ke liye ban hue hai, to mein kya cheez hoon. (I had I known the anwer of this, life would have been far better). Maggi has also been banned, so what am I)

If Carry had one superpower, what would he do?

If I had to have one superpower, that would be to help stop rapes from happening in our country.

The formula for making videos go viral

Agar mujhe pata hota virality ka formula to meri har video 100 million-plus hoti for sure (laughs). (Had I known the formula behind viral videos, all my videos would have crossd 100 millions) I give my 100-150 per cent to each video.

Watch the clip below:

Check out the full conversation below:

What was YouTubers Vs TikTok feud that made social media users go berserk

For the unversed, The war of words between the content creators started with TikTok user Amir Siddiqui posting a video calling out YouTubers. In his video, Siddiqui compared both the mediums and highlighted the unity of the TikTok community. He also accused YouTubers of plagiarising TikTok content. He even tried to instigate creators who roast, to respond to him.

Amir Siddiqui's video:

CarryMinati, who is known for roasting shows and celebrities, responded to Amir Siddiqui's video. In his response, he dissected Siddiqui's video line-by-line. From his grammar slip-ups, using hashtags to garner attention to how he gains sympathy through his videos and more.

Carry uploaded the video on May 8, 2020.

Amir Siddiqui posted a video again, giving his side of the story. He explained that he is not against YouTube as a platform but a few users. Siddiqui shared that he was against cyberbullying and only wanted to call out creators who roast people, leading to further harassment. He shared that he hoped CarryMinati would take a stand and influence young people against bullying. Taking his roast in stride, Siddiqui shared that he has taken the criticism sportingly.

Why was CarryMinati's video pulled down?

This was the first time Carry Minati spoke against a single individual, which he even confessed in this particular video. It was supposedly removed after being reported for harassment and cyberbullying by fans.

Meanwhile, Carry is all set to foray into Bollywood

Not many of you know that Carry is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Mayday. He will play a fictionalised version of himself.

Speaking to HT Media, he said:

I agreed to be a part of this film because I had to essay my own character (Carry Minati) and that comes very easily to me. I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day. But I'm hoping I get to learn a thing or two about acting from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire.

Let's take a look at Carry Minati's best roast videos:

With his comic expressions, slapstick humour, fluent and funny Hindi commentary and relatable content, Youtuber Ajey Nagar AKA CarryMinati has amassed more than 28.6 million subscribers.